Portions of a demolished bridge from 2022 flood—considered C&D material—were left behind after clean-up of woody debris on Rock Creek. As this material was less likely to mobilize there was uncertainty if it would be eligible for cleanup. Ultimately it was cleaned up as part of the updated permitting process.
FWP
Rock Creek after cleanup work. Note the lack of downed logs and wood in the stream, and the compacted gravel. This lack of wood is not typical for a mountain stream such as Rock Creek.
Over the last few months, the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (MT DES) Woody Debris Removal Project has been in full swing in multiple areas of Carbon County removing debris that was deposited in rivers during the unprecedented floods of June 2022. A majority of the Carbon County debris removal work that was already approved by Carbon County Conservation District, Army Corp of Engineers, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Carbon County Floodplain Administrator, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has been completed. On June 16, 2023, FWP suspended their issued permit, stopping further work of debris removal. All permitting agencies performed site inspections prior to the project starting, and it appeared the scope of work permitted was understood by all. Now two months into the project, FWP has decided to halt work and change their permits because “they didn’t do their homework”. As stated by Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock of the Red Lodge District, “for what appears to be an arbitrary decision, based solely on ideological and personal interest, the work was halted. This has cost tremendous amounts of money that cannot be reimbursed.”
According to Commissioner Bullock, “We’re trying to do the work that will protect our roads, bridges, essential infrastructure, and most importantly our constituents into the future. To look at a large pile of debris in the river and know the potential damage that amount of woody debris could inflict during the next highwater event — only to have the work stopped by an agency that seems to have no concern for human safety or crucial infrastructure whatsoever is irresponsible and reckless.”