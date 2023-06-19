Carbon County News to increase to $1.50 Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Come this July 1, a single issue of Carbon County News will rise to $1.50. Subscription rates however have not risen and will continue to remain the same as before. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Mountain bikes and runners to hit the trails! Red Lodge Road Closures Mayor tie breaker approves first reading on STRs How Sweet! Kassie Kassie Qualifies To Compete In World's Largest Rodeo Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News