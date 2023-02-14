February focuses on the heart making it National Heart Month. Public Health wants you to know that anyone can be at risk for heart disease. More and more, our sedentary lifestyles are putting us at risk at a younger age. Obesity, high blood pressure, and smoking all increase our risk factors.
Each one of those we can take action to lower our risk. Get moving. Remove stress. And quit smoking.
Eat healthier.
Even small changes help make a difference. Reduce the amount of fast food. Eat more greens. Take the stairs. Walk the kids to school. Go outside and play with the kids or walk the dog.
HOW TO OBSERVE National Heart Month
Talk to your physician about your risk factors. Walking is one of the healthiest and safest activities we can do for ourselves. Learn more at www.cdc.gov and use #NationalHeartMonth to share on social media.
Review these signs for heart disease risk:
1. High blood pressure. Millions of people in the United States have high blood pressure, and millions of them are as young as 40 or 50. If you are one of them, talk to your doctor about ways to control it.
2. High cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity are all conditions that can increase your risk for heart disease. If you fall into this category, work on eating healthy and getting some physical activity a few times a week.
3. Smoking cigarettes. Over 35 million adults in America are smokers, and thousands of young people pick up the habit daily. If you’re a smoker, do your best to quit or cut down. It’s what’s best for your health.
With a few small lifestyle changes you can lower your risk of heart disease and stay healthy.
For more information, contact Carbon County Public Health at 406-446-9941 or visit website at co.carbon.mt.us Carbon County Public Health Statistics Week of Feb. 5-Feb. 11: Communicable Diseases: Hepatitis C 0; Gonorrhea 0; Chlamydia 1; HIV 0; COVID (diagnosed) 5; Influenza A 2; RSV 0; MSSA 0; Varicella (Chickenpox) 0.