CCRW met March 1 via Zoom. Kevin Lundberg, former Colorado State Senator and current candidate for State GOP Chairman, spoke about the book, The Blueprint, How the Democrats Won Colorado (and Why Republicans EVERYWHERE Should Care) by Adam Schrager and Rob Witwer. Said Kevin, “When I was elected in 2002 we had a good strong majority of Republicans. In the Senate, we were up by one. But in the house we had the majority, 43 to 22. In 2004, we lost the majority. The Blueprint book was written by a legislative reporter and a legislator to explain what happened. It was just raw politics 101 on how they changed the narrative: A small, wealthy group of pro LGBTQ individuals got together to fund and organize a ground game that could focus on operations, not fundraising. They examined voter data and identified 10 to 12 possibly weak seats and won 10 of them by putting over $250,000 into each seat with propaganda when typically $20,000/race is spent. They accomplished this by setting up a complex series of non-profit groups (C4’s and 527’s) to work their message into the media, deceitfully representing Republicans, and distancing themselves from being traced as donors in the process.” “They overwhelmed us with all kinds of media; a very successful political strategy, corrupt with lies. They represented themselves as if they were going to control the growth of government and minimize taxes. It was all lies because they don’t govern that way at all. It was a politician’s game made with a lot of money.” They formed a coalition with other left wing groups: AFL-CIO, the CO Education Association (teacher’s union), SEIU, Co Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA), National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), CO

Conservation Voters (CCV). They gathered voter data, running a ground game that focused on the districts that could be flipped. They had paid groups of people manning phone banks, knocking on doors, along with their negative media blitz.