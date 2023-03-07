CCRW met March 1 via Zoom. Kevin Lundberg, former Colorado State Senator and current candidate for State GOP Chairman, spoke about the book, The Blueprint, How the Democrats Won Colorado (and Why Republicans EVERYWHERE Should Care) by Adam Schrager and Rob Witwer. Said Kevin, “When I was elected in 2002 we had a good strong majority of Republicans. In the Senate, we were up by one. But in the house we had the majority, 43 to 22. In 2004, we lost the majority. The Blueprint book was written by a legislative reporter and a legislator to explain what happened. It was just raw politics 101 on how they changed the narrative: A small, wealthy group of pro LGBTQ individuals got together to fund and organize a ground game that could focus on operations, not fundraising. They examined voter data and identified 10 to 12 possibly weak seats and won 10 of them by putting over $250,000 into each seat with propaganda when typically $20,000/race is spent. They accomplished this by setting up a complex series of non-profit groups (C4’s and 527’s) to work their message into the media, deceitfully representing Republicans, and distancing themselves from being traced as donors in the process.” “They overwhelmed us with all kinds of media; a very successful political strategy, corrupt with lies. They represented themselves as if they were going to control the growth of government and minimize taxes. It was all lies because they don’t govern that way at all. It was a politician’s game made with a lot of money.” They formed a coalition with other left wing groups: AFL-CIO, the CO Education Association (teacher’s union), SEIU, Co Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA), National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL), CO
Conservation Voters (CCV). They gathered voter data, running a ground game that focused on the districts that could be flipped. They had paid groups of people manning phone banks, knocking on doors, along with their negative media blitz.
Kevin presented his book Unmasked, about turning Colorado into California 2.0 They started with all mail-in ballots, same day voter registration. Then they instituted universal preschool. Last year they passed an abortion bill allowing it without any parental control. They passed a bill for transgender grooming in schools, that any mental health professional dealing with a child with gender confusion must affirm that. Kevin was asked how we can fight this. “The first thing is don’t give up. Clearly identify the issues. Be more diligent. In Colorado more people that used to be on the sidelines are now involved. We can’t do it on our own. Pray. God will bless us if we don’t turn away from Him. He also calls us to work hard. We need to be aware of those who want to change our country from a liberty loving constitutional republic to a communist one.” Kevin continued, “The Biden administration is shutting down the media if it doesn’t go with their narrative. An example is I used to send a newsletter over email once a week and now I need to publish it directly on my website, KevinLundberg.com because I got shut down by the email server. In Wyoming there’s good school bills and the Wyoming speaker doesn’t want to pass them. You need to identify those representatives and get rid of them.” The question was asked by a former Minnesota GOP Chairman: In Minnesota, on the local level we saw them overtaking all the institutions, not only school boards and city councils but the League of Women Voters, the Rotaries and the local Chambers. Did you see this in Colorado and specifically were you successful in fighting back on a local level? Kevin
Lundberg answered, “We have seen it; we haven’t been successful--yet. That’s why I’m running for State Chair. However you need to be optimistic if you are in the political arena. I don’t think we are going to outspend them but we can outwork them because we have the truth. We have to get the truth out, and elect people who truly represent us.” The comment was made that they have now shifted their operations to election interference. Kevin agreed. “Here in Colorado we have automatic voter registration. Anytime they get a name and address, they register that name and address to vote and then send a letter saying if this is not your address, let them know. If they don’t hear back, they send a ballot.”
Ed Halland mentioned we are having a successful Montana Legislative session, eliminating bad bills and passing good ones. For the second time in 18 years we have a Republican Governor who can sign these bills. Canceling ATT/DirectTV for censorship of Newsmax and One America News was encouraged as these are the only remaining networks who fairly reported on Donald Trump.
CCRCC meeting is Thursday March 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Fort Rockvale. Next CCRW meeting is April 5 via ZOOM.