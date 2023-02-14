The Beartooth Billings Clinic of Red Lodge recently announced a generous donation to the Carbon County Area Ride and Transit program—”CART.” This could not come at a better time for the transit program which has been actively seeking financial donations & sponsorships to help fund the popular but costly CART service, which does not charge a fare.

“Transportation remains a top driver for community health needs across the country, and Carbon County is no exception, said Abby Lotz, CEO of the Beartooth Billings Clinic. Rural healthcare in Montana means added challenges, and we are so grateful for the resources that CART, through the support of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, provides in removing some of those barriers for patients. Not only does CART assist community members with getting to and from Beartooth for care, but they also ensure that our patients are able to receive services elsewhere if needed by providing transportation. CART is essential in helping us keep care local.”