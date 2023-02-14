The Beartooth Billings Clinic of Red Lodge recently announced a generous donation to the Carbon County Area Ride and Transit program—”CART.” This could not come at a better time for the transit program which has been actively seeking financial donations & sponsorships to help fund the popular but costly CART service, which does not charge a fare.
“Transportation remains a top driver for community health needs across the country, and Carbon County is no exception, said Abby Lotz, CEO of the Beartooth Billings Clinic. Rural healthcare in Montana means added challenges, and we are so grateful for the resources that CART, through the support of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, provides in removing some of those barriers for patients. Not only does CART assist community members with getting to and from Beartooth for care, but they also ensure that our patients are able to receive services elsewhere if needed by providing transportation. CART is essential in helping us keep care local.”
The Beartooth Billings Clinic offers an ever-growing range of medical services, so people do not have to go outside the area to receive excellent care. “This is an ideal partnership, said David Kallenbach, manager of the CART program…Probably not a day goes by that CART doesn’t deliver riders to the Beartooth Billings Clinic. The hospital and clinic are easily our most common destination to take passengers—nearly 10% of total CART rides are to or from the BBC.”
“In our rural community, it is essential that we work together to develop creative solutions to community challenges, said Tracy Timmons, Executive Director of the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation. Beartooth Billings Clinic has been a valuable partner and resource for many Foundation programs. Their support of CART is critical to the program’s long-term viability.”
“At Beartooth, our mission is to ‘save lives and promote healthy living,’ but it takes our strong, willing community partners and resources, such as CART, to assist patients in need and extend the reach of care”, states Holly Lucara, BBC Community Relations Manager. “I suspect our partnership with CART will continue to thrive and move in directions not previously anticipated.”
CART and the RLACF are grateful to the Beartooth Billings Clinic for their understanding the role transportation plays in maintaining good health in a rural landscape. To find out more about the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation and how you might further stewardship of its programs like CART, please contact Tracy Timmons at (406) 446-2820.