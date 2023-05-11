Red Lodge, Montana- We are proud to announce the winners in the Annual Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery High School Student Art Show. This show features art from the 9th-12th grade students attending Fromberg, Joliet, Red Lodge, and Roberts schools. Stop in at the Depot Gallery, May 6-27, 2023 to view paintings, drawings, collage, weavings, and sculpture created by the talented youth in our community.
Artist and CCAG Board of Directors member Connie Herberg and artist Willis Johnson judged the work in the show. The awards of cash and art supplies are courtesy of Blick Art Materials, the Red Lodge Lions Club and the Mary Ringer Memorial. Below is a list of the winners.
2D Winners: 9th Grade — 1st Place Leo Hiltner, Red Lodge; 2nd Place Emma Horn, Red Lodge; 3rd Place Chloe Bueschler, Red Lodge. Honorable Mention: Hannah Lotz, Red Lodge and Charlotte Kosel, Roberts
10th Grade — 1st Place Alex Thomas, Red Lodge; 2nd Place Carla Sicilia, Roberts; 3rd Place: Natalie Krenning, Red Lodge. Honorable Mention: Aiden Walkowiak, Red Lodge and Annaliese Trapp, Red Lodge
11th Grade — 1st Place Jesse Robinson, Red Lodge; 2nd Place Wyatt McKeehan, Joliet; 3rd Place Taylee Chirrick, Roberts. Honorable Mention: Brody Gebhardt, Joliet and Ellis Mastel, Red Lodge
12th Grade — 1st Place Alyssa Zoutte, Red Lodge; 2nd Place Landon Tomlin, Red Lodge; 3rd Place Matt Evenson, Red Lodge,Honorable Mention: Caitlin Miller, Joliet and Heika Olson, Red Lodge.