Red Lodge, Montana- We are proud to announce the winners in the Annual Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery High School Student Art Show. This show features art from the 9th-12th grade students attending Fromberg, Joliet, Red Lodge, and Roberts schools. Stop in at the Depot Gallery, May 6-27, 2023 to view paintings, drawings, collage, weavings, and sculpture created by the talented youth in our community.

Artist and CCAG Board of Directors member Connie Herberg and artist Willis Johnson judged the work in the show. The awards of cash and art supplies are courtesy of Blick Art Materials, the Red Lodge Lions Club and the Mary Ringer Memorial. Below is a list of the winners.

Tags