Red Lodge has long celebrated Earth Day, facing wind, rain, snow and sunny days. Residents can expect a similar style event to what they have attended in the past. Culminating a week of fun programs for all ages, the Earth Day Block Party will be held at Lions Park April 29 from 12 p.m. — 2 p.m.
Abor Day will be recognized during the celebrations.
Volunteers are welcome to attend the Parks Clean-Up that day from 9 a.m. — 11 a.m. and should meet at the Gazebo.
Spread throughout the park will be several booths with representatives from several local organizations and community movements that support making Red Lodge greener, sustainable, and less wasteful. Enjoy food prepared by Wild Table, activities for adults and kids, or if you are a Parks Clean-Up volunteer then redeem your free drink coupon.
Other events include April 27 Inflation Reduction Act Panel, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Hero’s STEAM Center; April 28 City Nature Challenge Kickoff, 3 p.m. — 5 p.m. Roosevelt Center.
Earth Day began in 1970 as a way to spark environmental consciousness after 150 plus years of industrial development. This movement ignited the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and several environmental laws. Today, about one billion people celebrate Earth Day in over 190 countries with the goal of mobilizing change for the planet.
Learn more about Earth Week and the booths attending this year at our website, www.cityofredlodge.net/community/page/earth-week-red-lodge. The Earth Day Block Party is organized by the City of Red Lodge, the Parks Board and Sustainability Board. Supporting organizations such as the Green Team, Red Lodge Ales and Beartooth Market help to make this event possible.