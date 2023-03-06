Although electric bikes are allowed in Red Lodge, Ordinance #961 is going through the drafting process to limit such and certain other electric vehicles to off-Broadway streets and sidewalks. They would not be allowed on Highway 212, meaning Broadway, or on Broadway sidewalks.
As originally stated the draft defines such motorized vehicles as follows: "Motorized Nonstandard Vehicle" means a vehicle, upon or by which a person may be transported, that: (i) is propelled by its own power, using an internal combustion engine or an electric motor; (ii) has a wheelbase of less than 40 inches and a wheel diameter of less than 10 inches; and (iii) does not display a manufacturer's certification in accordance with 49 CFR, part 567, or have a 17-character vehicle identification number assigned by the manufacturer in accordance with 49 CFR, part 565. (b) The term includes but is not limited to motorized and electric skateboards commonly known as "pocket rockets" and "Onewheels". (c) The term does not include an electric personal assistive mobility device or a motorized wheelchair or other low-powered, mechanically propelled vehicle designed specifically for use by a physically disabled person.”
Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell asked, “Is it fair to restrict vehicles from the street?” It was commented that it may not be, but it’s legal. The ordinance would also include hoverboards.
Red Lodge Police Chief Greg Srock was primarily concerned about safety. “Electric vehicles on sidewalks are a safety concern certain times of year. Historically Red Lodge has a code against all bicycles on sidewalks.” He assured the council discretion would be used. “I’d hope that (toddler) tricycles are not a problem. But electric motion certain times of the year...and if on the road, they’d have to follow the same as motor vehicles...that doesn’t happen.” But he noted, “it’s mostly about sidewalks.”
The chief concern was congestion on Broadway and summer traffic. “People get hit in crosswalks!” he noted.
Mayor said, “It seems like we’re cutting out small chunks of recreaters in the community and saying don’t come down. I’m just playing devil’s advocate. I just want to make sure it’s the right thing.”
Srock said, “I’m more concerned about sidewalks.”
There will be two more hearings on the issue.
Another issue discussed was whether communities or the county might provide more services looking at Alternatives. Commissioner Bill Bullock said, the County was “thinking outside the box.” Bullock said, “Right now $30-40,000 of the Sheriff’s budget covers what Alternatives doesn’t cover. We’re trying to find out.”
Also discussed were short term rentals in Red Lodge, in which a Resolution #3607 is being drafted. Considered are whether to grandfather in some rentals and whether there should be a distinction between owner occupied buildings vs. non-owner occupied. There will be a meeting March 22, to review recommendations to the Council by the Planning Board and Land Use Committee.