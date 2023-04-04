The Red Lodge City Council heard two presentations last week regarding Short Term Rentals (STRs), one by the STR Committee and the other by the Land Use and Planning Committee.
The Council will delay making a decision on the recommendations until SB268, a revision on short term rental laws, has been voted on in Helena.
Since the Red Lodge Planning Board last met there have been changes to Resolution 2023-01: 29 consecutive nights define a STR from 30 consecutive days; there is now a 30 minute verbal response time from 60 minutes on sight response, if necessary; STR’s must meet regulations and codes of Red Lodge Fire Department; noise restrictions run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and regarding parking STR’s must work out something with their neighbors.
Land Use and Planning have 6 recommendations. They include a request to continue with public hearings after the legislative session which the City agreed to.
STR recommendations are as follows: 1) Require either an Employee Identification Number issued by the Internal Revenue Service or a Lodging Facility Sales and Use Tax Permit issued by the Montana Department of Revenue to legally operate a STR within City Limits.
2) Adopt a written Good Neighbor Policy and submit it to all guests, it is the City’s responsibility to provide the most updated Good Neighbor Policy to each STR Business Owner.
3) STR Business licenses are valid for one year and can be rented. Any issued or rented as of June 30, 2023 are considered “grandfathered” as it pertains to any future changes with STR zoning or setting of an overall threshold of total number of STRs allowed within the City limits. These are assigned only to the owner and the dwelling unit, and non transferable and will not carry over if owners change.
4) STR licenses must be used within a year of being issued or renewed. If it isn’t used by Sept. 1, it will be terminated and the owner will have to apply for a new license. This is to deter hoarding of used licenses.
5) Establish a threshold of total STR license permitted within the City Limits (D) calculated as a function of the total number of permitted short-term rentals in the City of Red Lodge (A) divided by the total number of dwelling units in the City of Red Lodge calculated by Disaster and Emergency Services (B) with an additional 50 percent (50%) added (1.5%)
- A/B/ 1.5 = C
- BC = D
The threshold will be calculated by Red Lodge City Staff using the formula above each June annually. In the event that the threshold is reached, a waiting list shall be established to facilitate new permits when the existing permits expire and are not renewed. Regulations in this ordinance will be reviewed as set forth by resolution.
Example: 180 STRs/ 1750 total dwelling units = .10286 (10.286%)
- .102861.5 = .15429 (15.429%)
- .15429 1750 = 270
270 total STR licenses will be available for the year (July 1-June 30)
Essentially, the recommendation is that Red Lodge calculate the threshold as roughly 15 percent of total dwelling units.
Of the 270, 180 current STRs may renew. If all rent, 90 additional licenses will be available.
Survey results show the majority of the community does not find the current amount of STRs (-10% of the total) to be causing safety or nuisance issues. Mandates requires a regular review process every year, while allowing ample room for growth.
6) The City shall collect data on STR ownership/management structure to inform future decision-making regarding STR’s within City limits. Some examples of ownership/management structures are: Owner-occupied, professionally managed, managed by out of state entity.
The Planning Committee is delaying identification of specific classifications as they will likely be influenced by legislative action at the State level.
The STR Committee report dealt mainly with the Community Survey on STRs as well as quantifying households and STRs in the City. Using Disaster and Emergency Services figures the Committee calculated there were 1,718 housing units in Red Lodge and 170 licensed STRs meaning that 9.9 percent of housing had STR licenses with locations spread throughout the city. The economic impact of STRs is estimated to be over $5million annually and growing and does not include local business revenue.
For the Community Survey on the presence of STRs the Committee reported that total group findings, people didn’t feel they were a nuisance, safety threat and property owners had a free choice in deciding whether to have an STR. The Committee determined there was a moderate to less than somewhat opinion open to zoning regulations.
For Red Lodge residents and particularly those without an STR the lean was towards STRs being somewhat of a nuisance and they do not feel like they’re a safety threat to a neighborhood.
The Committee also added this group supported free choice for home owners and were open to zoning regulations.
Based on the research the Committee considered the following STR tools: Governed but not restricted: Local business license required/ annual inspection; tax collected; Good Neighbor policy: Hotline for nuisances; Enforce penalties/ violations; Set time limit for responding to complaints; Outline parking requirements; Site plan submitted showing parking; Make EIN number mandatory (state tax implications); Report annual number of nights occupancy per STR; Set Classifications for STRs and unique implications for each; Zoning Restrictions, capping STRs per zone; Property management companies need to be local, hold a local business license, Tax STRs as commercial entities (same as hotels); Higher tax platform for STRs; Empty House Tax; Limit Corporate owned STRs; ADU preferences given to long term versus short term rentals; Educate homeowners regarding. Deed restrictions; Set target for ideal % of STRs against total households and track; Flat cap of STRs in City as % of households; Cap total occupancy days of the year; Limit the number of guests per SQFT or number of bedrooms; 300 feet needed between STRs on a block or 3 houses between each STR.
Terri Durbin, Ward 2, raised the question of how these recommendations might be enforced, and are there any fees?
“The enforcement questions was addressed in the planning documents, for example the Good Neighbor Policy has a Hot Line number,” said Jenn Battles, Ward 1. “If you are having issues, you can call as either someone who is renting or as a neighbor.”
Battles added “Some of the language proposed as edits to the zoning documents were specifically put forward by City Staff because they were having trouble enforcing what the intent was because the language was unclear so what you are looking at from the planning board presentation are recommendations to tighten up that language so to make enforcement easier and the longer we use the software the better it will be.”
The software Battles referred to has been in use for some time and has helped the City find dozens of unlicensed businesses and added $20,000 extra to the Resort Tax that the City wouldn’t have had.
“The yearly licensing fee for the software is $13,000. We’ve already made that up 4 times,” said Courtney Long, Red Lodge Planning Director.
Durbin responded asking if the City is going to have to make up the difference of $13,000 yearly to support that?
“You are probably going to reach a steady state when you have all the STRs accounted for, right? And then you will get increments after that. Do you see any increases in STR fees?,” said Durbin.
Battles said “the admin committee is also looking at business license fees across the board. They have not been raised in 20 years. I suspect STRs will be a line item. We aren’t going address business license fees separately for STRs in this Ordinance, that will be part of Business License Fees Resolution.”
Durbin was concerned about the STR Classification saying it “looks like discrimination to me.”
What is the liability she questioned.
“From my understanding a lot it will depend on the final language of the bill and what the Ordinance will be,” said Dennison Butler, City Attorney.
“You used the number of housing units based on DES figures. Does that take into account upper level and basement apartments? Is this two units or one unit?” asked Jody Ronning, Ward 3.
“Part of the reason we went with DES numbers is they are specifically working all the time on delineating where people are. And so yes it would be split up, it would be two units. It is important to just acknowledge we are operating with imperfect data, it’s not the case that every unit in Red Lodge is already accounted for but it is the case that DES has that most up to date data every single year so as they do their work this will improve also because they have emergency service needs to do the same thing that we need. This is to help identify where people are,” said Battles.
Other City Items:
Resolution. 3620: Recycling Center Fees discussed. The recycling fees is presently planned to be $6 a month for residents. A membership only structure is being looked into but this wouldn’t guarantee consistent revenue. Durbin also brought up the idea of creating a Special Tax District but ideas will be on hold for now because there are a lot of economic asks on the community at present and money may be needed for parks or streets. Less than 20 percent of the Red Lodge population recycles.
Whistler Observatory MOU: Passed
Public Health And Safety discussed fireworks and grants for getting a Resource Officer for the Police Department, Animal Control including wild animals, domesticated animals. Fire Chief Tom Kuntz is looking at an Ambulance Tax, with an option to annex the City into the Fire District to allow the City to reallocate the 28 Mills the City is paying for services, about $250,000. The City has been assigned a DES co ordinator, Mayor Kristen Cogswell will direct the City Staff under the lead of the County effort if the town experiences another disaster. City staff will continue to participate in County meetings.
Admin and Finance: Review of business and events fee licenses is on-going.
Durbin referred to the minutes of Feb. 28 regarding the City’s involvement in a fraudulent vendor claim that resulted in the City paying a $25,000 deductible, and asked the Mayor if processes are in place to ensure that doesn’t happen again and if so will it affect the way things are done? There are no current processes in place but he Mayor added the City has had “some recommendations.” The Mayor would not elaborate on these.
Battles responded the Durbin’s inquiry saying “The error that happened is not something that I or Jody (Ronning) or anyone signing claims could have identified while reviewing claims.”