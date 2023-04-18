A presentation at the Red Lodge City Council meeting last week outlined plans to dedicate land to the facility for it to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding to help with repaving the runway. However it drew some fire from Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock who believes “the fix to this is for the City to back out of that joint agreement.”

“The City surrendered control over the airport after signing an Interlocal Agreement to manage the facility. Signing over the responsibility went to the Airport Board,” he said. “I’m happy to have you join in ploughing snow and throwing some asphalt down as that would indicate some control on the City’s behalf.”