A presentation at the Red Lodge City Council meeting last week outlined plans to dedicate land to the facility for it to receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding to help with repaving the runway. However it drew some fire from Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock who believes “the fix to this is for the City to back out of that joint agreement.”
“The City surrendered control over the airport after signing an Interlocal Agreement to manage the facility. Signing over the responsibility went to the Airport Board,” he said. “I’m happy to have you join in ploughing snow and throwing some asphalt down as that would indicate some control on the City’s behalf.”
Bullock referenced $380,000 spent by the County since 2010 to help keep the facility operational not just through matching grants but also from hard infrastructure. He suggested the County could be due a reimbursement should the City back away from the Interlocal agreement.
Preceding the presentation Mayor Kristen Cogswell waylaid rumors stating “The City has no intention of making the Airport go away. We are just trying to agree on a portion to dedicate so that they can get back FAA funding so they can get the runway repaved and paid for by the government.”
“It will be very good for the community to get an understanding so the airport can move forward and the City can move forward,” she said.
Public Works Director Jim Bushnell reiterated the Mayor’s comments.
“The City isn’t trying to close the Airport, we are just trying to find the appropriate land to get funding for the airport,” he said.
At present there is no survey boundary for the airport runway. A boundary will secure land dedicated 100 percent for its use, control and FAA funding.
The city will continue to allow land outside the boundary to be used for emergency response teams to use.
At present the only dedicated area at the airport covers the hanger.
The following items will remain in City controlled lands: the park area from Highway 78 to the Rodeo Grounds, maintained by the City and used for events for rodeo and other gatherings; all the roads currently in use around the airport, Airport Road, South Airport Road, to Remington Ranch and the road to the Rodeo Fair Grounds; all the trail systems and park lands that surround the Airport; the main water storage tank for the City, south of the hanger, remains in the City, and other City owned lands that can’t have a future use. None of these areas should be located in the airport boundary and under airport control explained Bushnell.
He added not only will these set boundaries to allow the airport to continue its operations into the true but will also provide protection to the airport land.
In public comment Bo Ewald, a representative on the Airport Board, gave a brief history of the Airport which was started in 1940 with the main runway being built in 1960.
The next Airport Board meeting is April 25 at 1 p.m. at the Carbon County Commissioners office.