City Stormwater Project Update Jun 6, 2023

The City stormwater improvement project began mid-May near the outfall ditch along the north side of Coal Miners Park.

May 31, 2023 Contractor updates:

The contractor has completed vac truck operations to locate utilities throughout the project.

The contractor will be working on the water main lowers at the intersection of 5th and Haggin. Next week and will notify affected property owners. The intersection will be closed, please use an alternate route.

Work continues on the outfall ditch which should be completed this week.

The Contractor will start installing storm main line starting at the outfall ditch and working towards 1st Street.