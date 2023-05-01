The City of Red Lodge will be increasing Business Registration Fees to help with the cost of managing commerce in town. Rates will be effective July 1
Resolution No. 3622, outlined the fee increases: General, Services Registration $100; Temporary Vendors $200; Retail Up to 5 full time employees $100, Retail over five full time employees $250; Hotel, Motel, short term rentals $250; Restaurant (no alcohol) $100; Any establishment with beer, wine $250; Any establishment with liquor $350; Cannabis Dispensary $350; Transfer fee $20. All fees are non-refundable.
Jody Ronning, Ward 3, Admin Committee, explained the fees are increasing to cover the cost of the com outer hardware being used to track businesses and income and City salaries.
“Black Mountain software, that tracks all the Short Term Rentals (STR) in Red Lodge costs $13,000 a year and is paid out of the Resort Tax. That is the cost of managing our businesses and the Resort Tax Committee feels that should come from the General Fund and be covered by these fees to those businesses,” said Ronning.
The new software brought Strs into compliance and collected 3 years worth of Resort Tax, $59,000, that went back into the Resort Tax budget.
“It has paid for itself. In future we would like to see it come out of the General Fund and the business licenses,” said Ronning.
“There are currently two employees that work 20 hours a week managing these businesses and their wages are around $68,000. Together with everything, the total expenditure for managing businesses here is $87,500,” she said.
Business Registration Revenue is now $36,700 with the new rates it will increase to $96,450 which would cover the $87,500 expenditure.
“The new fees is to make up the difference in the General Fund because our tax payers pay our General Fund, that’s where your Property taxes go. The Tax payers are supplementing the business fees to the tune of $50,000,” said Ronning.
City staff are working to find more businesses not registered with the City with Red Lodge City Police inspecting construction sites for any non-compliance.
“Downtown main street is easy to keep track of, but a lot of other businesses are out there,” said Ronning.