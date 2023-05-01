The City of Red Lodge will be increasing Business Registration Fees to help with the cost of managing commerce in town. Rates will be effective July 1

Resolution No. 3622, outlined the fee increases: General, Services Registration $100; Temporary Vendors $200; Retail Up to 5 full time employees $100, Retail over five full time employees $250; Hotel, Motel, short term rentals $250; Restaurant (no alcohol) $100; Any establishment with beer, wine $250; Any establishment with liquor $350; Cannabis Dispensary $350; Transfer fee $20. All fees are non-refundable.