Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance Receives $7,000 Grant

In March, Plains All American Pipeline (Plains) awarded $7,000 to Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance for the purchase of new portable radios for volunteer EMTs and paramedics as part of the Plains First Responder Grant Program. Plains owns and operates “midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids.”
Roger Steffan, Chief Paramedic for Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, said when asked how this will affect operations, “The funds received from this grant will drastically improve the response and readiness of our volunteers. Currently, the department has aged and outdated radios that are no longer serviceable. We rely heavily on an app or text-based response, and this grant allows us to begin supplying our crew with radios.”
“At Plains, we strive to live by the core values of safety, accountability, ethics and integrity, respect and fairness every day. One of the ways we demonstrate our commitment to these values is seeking out opportunities to be a good neighbor in the communities where we live and operate through support of organizations like Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance,” said Patrick Hodgins, Plains Vice President of Health, Safety and Environmental.
The Plains First Responder Grant Program, founded in 2015, aims to assist in funding the training and resource needs of responders in U.S. communities where Plains operates to help first responders better serve their communities. To date, Plains has awarded more than $3.4 million to first responders throughout the U.S.