Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance Receives $7,000 Grant

Pictured from left is Bridger Chief of Police Mike Buechler, Bridger Town Clerk/Treasurer & Clarks Forks Ambulance Member Kirstin Sweet and Enden Nelson with Plains All American Pipeline.

 Courtesy Photo

In March, Plains All American Pipeline (Plains) awarded $7,000 to Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance for the purchase of new portable radios for volunteer EMTs and paramedics as part of the Plains First Responder Grant Program. Plains owns and operates “midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids.”

Roger Steffan, Chief Paramedic for Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, said when asked how this will affect operations, “The funds received from this grant will drastically improve the response and readiness of our volunteers. Currently, the department has aged and outdated radios that are no longer serviceable. We rely heavily on an app or text-based response, and this grant allows us to begin supplying our crew with radios.”

