Recently, the Clarks Fork Valley Museum, in Fromberg, received a rare item that brought our frontier past much closer to its visitors. A unique wagon was gifted.

Tammy Taylor said on behalf of the Museum, “I would like to thank Jim Reichert for his generous donation of the Sheep Wagon. Jim has blessed us with another part of our agricultural history. Thanks to Jim’s family members, Tyler and Greg, who delivered the wagon. It was extremely helpful! This sheep herder wagon was used by Junior Reichert.” It is a gift close to her heart.

