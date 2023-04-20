Recently, the Clarks Fork Valley Museum, in Fromberg, received a rare item that brought our frontier past much closer to its visitors. A unique wagon was gifted.
Tammy Taylor said on behalf of the Museum, “I would like to thank Jim Reichert for his generous donation of the Sheep Wagon. Jim has blessed us with another part of our agricultural history. Thanks to Jim’s family members, Tyler and Greg, who delivered the wagon. It was extremely helpful! This sheep herder wagon was used by Junior Reichert.” It is a gift close to her heart.
The family didn’t give the age of this wagon, but Taylor noted she has a friend who had one that was very similar, and their wagon was 75 years old. Taylor said, “My mom (Marge) moved here over 40 years ago and Junior was a sheep herder and had a sheep camp south of the Gebo Cemetery. I believe it was before that. Junior had his sheep camp towards Gebo.”
She knew this one was old. “You can tell this is well aged. At one time, it had a canvas cover. It’s on a long list of repairs that we have in mind. Junior lived east of Fromberg out on Two Bear Road.”
Evert Edwards remembers John “Junior” Reichert. “He was a bachelor, about 5 foot 9, slender.”
Edwards recalls the first time he went up to the hills to see Junior about getting some of his puppies. “They were Australian Shepherd/Border Collie mix, sheep dogs.” Edwards was in his 30’s at the time and brought a friend. We got a pup.” Junior was about 30-40 years old at the time.
Fifteen years later, he needed another pup. Back up he went, to see Junior about the dogs. “He was just like a used car salesman! He’d tell us all their high points. He tell us about each of the litter mates.”
Junior was living west of Fromberg at the time, during the 1980’s. “He went all over the place,” said Edwards. “There were coyotes but no wolves here yet. He’d take the sheep to different places every day so they wouldn’t eat the grass to the root.”
He noted all the risks of sink holes to the herd. “There were old mines all over the west side of Fromberg and Bridger. They were drilled to vent, tunnels to the chimneys.”
As for Edwards, he reflected, “He was a talker! He enjoyed telling about sheepdogs. He greatly admired a man because of his ability to train dogs. If he was a quarter mile away he would use a big hand and signal-maybe his whole body!”
Edwards moved here in 1966. He loves the area and gives Junior his credit in showing him its secrets of times past. “He took me down through the hills.” The two hunted for signs of Native occupation through 100 degree temperatures. “Then we’d get a week of three inches of rain…a weather breather!” He called him a “sharing man.”
He shared one of Junior’s stories, lost history. “There was an old Crow that every spring would come out to the ‘Two Bear Area’, east of Fromberg, up on a ridge. This area honors his (the elder’s) name. He’d come with his teepee. The old man liked that area and came out every year.”
The Clark’s Fork Valley Museum shared some of the history of the sheep wagon. This wagon was invented in 1884 in Rawlins Wyoming by Charles Candlish, a blacksmith who manufactured them after seeing one designed and built by sheep rancher George Ferris. “They designed it on the principal elements of compactness and practicality. Some historians believe the sheep wagon was designed and grew from the gypsy wagons, while others believe its design came from the ship’s cabin.
Sheep wagons started off with wooden wagon wheels. By the 1930s, they had converted to rubber tires. They originally had a three layer covering, the outside being of canvas, the center being of wool batting for insulation and the inside of oil cloth. During WWII, they began rationing canvas.
At that same time, newspapers began shifting from hand-set type to aluminum-plate printing, which could only be used a half a dozen times for printing, thus offering a surplus of aluminum.
Local newspapers would sell their scrap aluminum. Many sheep ranchers would go to Billings to purchase aluminum to cover their sheep wagon.
Sheep wagons were a home for sheep herders who lived out near their bands of sheep. One sheepherder may watch over 1500 to 3000 head of sheep. It was a lonely life. They had a sheepdog and a horse or two. About every 10 days, they had someone drop them off supplies. They could be out for months.”
Taylor said, “They still use sheep wagons today. You are more likely to see them in Wyoming, Utah, or Colorado. In the late 1800s, sheepherders were mostly from foreign countries–France, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Mexico, China, Scotland, England, Ireland, Finland, Romania, and Norway. You will find the herders today come from Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Chile and other parts of South America.”
Marge (Robertson) Taylor, Tammy’s mother, had many fond memories of spending time out in sheep camp with her dad, Tot Robertson, in the sheep wagon at their ranch near Jordan MT. At the end of the month, the herder could go to town for supplies and take four to seven days off. Her dad would then take his place to give him a much-needed break.
She recalls her dad setting up lambing tents. For 80 miles they would have to trail their sheep to sell. They would camp in a Sod Homestead about 25 miles outside Miles City, MT, that L.A. Huffman photographed long before. Many a time, her entertainment was racing ticks up and down her arms. Five-year-olds, said Tammy, “are easily entertained.”
Tammy Taylor added some little-known facts about Montana and the sheep industry. “At one time, Montana raised more sheep and produced more wool than any other state in the country.
During the early 1900s, for about a decade, Charles M. Bair the largest wool grower on the continent, produced 1.5 million pounds of wool a year. Charles ran over 300,000 head of sheep on the Crow Indian Reservation and his ranch in Lavina MT. There’s a story of a Washington, DC lawyer who purchased a spread in Virginia and ran 150 head of sheep. He asked Bair “How many sheep do you have?” Bair replied, “I haven’t counted recently, but I have more sheepdogs than that.” Later, Bair would move his ranch headquarters to Martinsdale, MT.”
Taylor added, "As I was investigating sheep wagons, I came across a story by Victor Crowley, who grew up with his family of six in a sheep wagon in Wyoming, his father being a sheepherder. All I can say is that's extremely tight living quarters!"
