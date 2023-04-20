With some towns in Carbon being hit with flooding last year worse than others, two mayors are especially on the alert to being prepared for this spring’s runoff. Mayor Tim Nottingham, of Fromberg, Mayor Kristen Cogswell, of Red Lodge, and Commissioner Scott Blain gave some updates on what’s going on this week.

Mayor Nottingham said work was going forward and he was working hard “from Billings to Helena” to get some short term and long term grants to hopefully, prevent last year’s event caused by the Clark’s Fork rising. He attended a symposium in Helena on the topic. Any short term grants would be for emergency mitigation.

