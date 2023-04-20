With some towns in Carbon being hit with flooding last year worse than others, two mayors are especially on the alert to being prepared for this spring’s runoff. Mayor Tim Nottingham, of Fromberg, Mayor Kristen Cogswell, of Red Lodge, and Commissioner Scott Blain gave some updates on what’s going on this week.
Mayor Nottingham said work was going forward and he was working hard “from Billings to Helena” to get some short term and long term grants to hopefully, prevent last year’s event caused by the Clark’s Fork rising. He attended a symposium in Helena on the topic. Any short term grants would be for emergency mitigation.
He stressed that in such a small town with limited resources, everyone must do what they can for their own property. Some may only need to sandbag windows and doors, others may need more. They must take responsibility and assess what needs to be done.
As a small town mayor, Nottingham faces hurdles because “we don’t have $90,000 like one grant match required. Even raising a $10-20,000 match would be a challenge.”
Nevertheless, he is looking for 100 percent financing, long-term grants that could restore the banks, “harden the river banks” so they won’t wash out. The challenge here is that such long term grants, even if the application survives the very competitive federal process, can take 2-6 years to be approved. No response has been received to date on short term or long term grants.
In the meantime, he is working to make sure the two town wells are as secure as possible. “The water treatment plant is on a bit of a nob. It reached barely to the floor (last year),” said Nottingham. His focus is on the wells.
For the nearby banks by the well, they will move some concrete blocks and stack them along the river. They are also planning on filling four feet x 4 feet by 5 feet sandbags to stack up and keep the river in the channel.
For filling regular sandbags, volunteers are welcome and they will meet Saturday morning at 10 a.m., April 22, to fill them at the site. He is not immediately concerned about the river and like many, hopes there is continuing cold high up and a slow melt.
He believed the bridge was a concern because of the debris that is “plugging it.” There are cracks along the bridge but he said was told by a commissioner they were not a problem, according to the State.
Checking with Commissioner Scott Blain, Blain confirmed that the bridge over the river has some “cosmetic fascia” damage but its structural integrity has not been damaged. He said the State inspects bridges every two years and came last year after the flood. The State reported there were “no issues.”
As for the Mayor’s concern about the debris under the bridge, Blain said “We’re trying to do all we can.” He is aware of the debris but said it was not an immediate concern but they will get to it. Contracts have gone out for State projects involving areas around the county and “we ID’d a number of places with tree debris and rock debris.” Some crews are “en route.”
Other projects include three bridges around Red Lodge being repaired/replaced: North and South by Eastside Rd and Meeteetse Trail Road.
There are two riprap projects in Joliet.
There is a Debris Removal Task Force. Weather has also been a factor in the work getting done. But Blain assures all it is moving forward. They are dealing with the most imminent threats.
Mayor Kristen Cogswell said regarding Red Lodge this week, “Montana DES (Montana Disaster and Emergency Services) is supposed to be starting to remove the debris out of the creek but I believe it is count-wide-so I’m looking for the equipment! Should be starting this week, though.”