Bridger Chief of Police Mike Buechler was called in on yet another Federal agency assist recently regarding the same concerned citizen who, as reported previously in CCN, left a profanity laden voicemail message for Senator Jon Tester telling the lawmaker exactly what he thought of him and what he thought should happen to him, his family and, to give it a Montana twist, his farm animals. Though also indicating intoxication, his message was of a graphic and specific enough nature to spur the Secret Service to reach out to the local police chief to gather more information and assess the threat.
At that time, Buechler went out to speak with the concerned citizen who readily admitted that, after imbibing in far too much alcohol and cable news, he had made the call in question. With his mind unfettered and fueled by drink that was ignited by the outrages he was exposed to on the screen, he decided to use his First Amendment right to tell off his senator in colorful language. Speaking with Buechler after the fact and upon sober reflection, he admitted that this may not have been the best way to express his displeasure with the lawmaker’s job performance and political views.
Chief Buechler was pleased to report to the Secret Service that this citizen was not a threat to Sen. Tester.
A few weeks later, this same citizen visited Buechler to inform him he had succumbed to alcohol the previous night while watching cable news. As a result, he made a flurry of phone calls to Sen. Tester of undisclosed content. Buechler and the repentant citizen devised a plan to conduct future communications to public officials in writing and to get a good night’s sleep before sending.
This approach seemed to be working until Buechler received a call from the Special Agents Threat Assessment Service Section of the U. S. Capitol Police. This time, Sen. Daines had inspired the bipartisan ire our concerned citizen. Buechler was informed two agents with specialized threat assessment skills would be flying out to Montana to assess the threat in person. After two days in Bridger, the Federal Threat Assessment agents came to the same conclusion as Chief Buechler: The concerned citizen is not a threat, just over-zealous and over-expressive when he over-imbibes.
Buechler reports the concerned citizen has informed him he has “switched to Gatorade while watching the news.” The visit from the Feds seems to have made an impression as Buechler hasn’t had any issues with the concerned citizen since.