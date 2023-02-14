Bridger Chief of Police Mike Buechler was called in on yet another Federal agency assist recently regarding the same concerned citizen who, as reported previously in CCN, left a profanity laden voicemail message for Senator Jon Tester telling the lawmaker exactly what he thought of him and what he thought should happen to him, his family and, to give it a Montana twist, his farm animals. Though also indicating intoxication, his message was of a graphic and specific enough nature to spur the Secret Service to reach out to the local police chief to gather more information and assess the threat.

At that time, Buechler went out to speak with the concerned citizen who readily admitted that, after imbibing in far too much alcohol and cable news, he had made the call in question. With his mind unfettered and fueled by drink that was ignited by the outrages he was exposed to on the screen, he decided to use his First Amendment right to tell off his senator in colorful language. Speaking with Buechler after the fact and upon sober reflection, he admitted that this may not have been the best way to express his displeasure with the lawmaker’s job performance and political views.

