On March 2, attorney Jacqueline Papez filed the Carbon County et al. (County) reply to the Bennett/McKenzie (Plaintiff) response to the County’s Motion to Dismiss the lawsuit alleging Plaintiff’s requests for County election information were not fulfilled promptly. A copy of the County’s reply was sent to the Plaintiff’s attorney, Chris Gallus. Gallus was appointed by Governor Greg Gianforte as the new Commissioner of Political Practices on Jan. 19. He has continued to represent Plaintiff despite filing a court document on Jan. 11 stating that his appointment would “statutorily prohibit” him from doing so. That court document was the second request for an extension of time by Plaintiff to file their response to the County’s Motion to Dismiss.
In her reply, Papez states: “Notably, Plaintiffs do not deny that Carbon County provided responses to their requests and did not deny any of them. Rather, Plaintiffs contend that Carbon County’s need for additional time to respond to some of their requests is akin to denying those requests, and because this 'delay' was alleged in their Complaint, they have made a prima facie claim for relief. Plaintiffs are mistaken and their arguments are unconvincing. There is no justiciable controversy for the Court to resolve here and Plaintiff’s Complaint should be dismissed for failing to state a claim.”
The ball is now in the Honorable Daniel R. Wilson’s court.