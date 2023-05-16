The Custer Gallatin National Forest recently received funding from the Federal Disaster Relief and received confirmation from the Federal Highways Administration which oversees the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads (ERFO program) that the Forest will receive the full requested funding for the June 2022 flooding.
Repair work is wide-spread with transportation system repairs totaling over $22.8 million and recreation-related facilitates, trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work totaling almost $17 million.
In June 2022, the Custer Gallatin National Forest, alongside numerous communities, and Yellowstone National Park, saw historical flooding. The naturally occurring event significantly changed areas of the landscape and the Forest is prepared for a multi-year restoration effort.
“We are filled with gratitude to be receiving this confirmation of funding for last year’s substantial flooding impacts,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor. “We acknowledge the importance of this landscape to all the communities that live alongside and receive benefits from these public lands. The Forest is prepared for the restoration effort with priority to high-use recreation areas important to communities, access to private lands and homes adjacent to forest, and permitted facilities such as church camps, campgrounds, and recreation residences.”
Considerations influencing when projects are implemented include amount and type of available funding, scope and scale of repairs needed, contractor availability, and the relative importance of affected sites to people across the Forest. For 2023 permanent repairs are expected for the following sites:
Beartooth Ranger District
East Rosebud Road (initially milepost 7.3) — completed in stages over the next 1- 3 years (temporary access in 2023.)
Lake Fork Road Bridge
Westminster Spires Bridge
Stillwater Trailhead Reconstruction
Richel Lodge Bridge
Main Fork Rock Creek Road repairs to Glacier Lake Trailhead (excluding new bridges)
Lake Fork Trailhead Bridge
Snow Creek Bridge
Gardiner and Yellowstone Ranger District
Yankee Jim River Access and Joe Brown Trailhead (Gardiner)
Mill Creek and West Fork Mill Creek
Main Boulder Area Recreation Sites
Hebgen Lake Ranger District
Grayling Creek Snowmobile Bridge
Additional temporary repairs are anticipated for West Fork of Rock Creek Bridge, West Rosebud Road, East Rosebud Road, Woodbine Campground Bridge, upper Parkside Bridge and Hellroaring Creek Bridge (Main Fork Rock Creek Road).
For planning purposes, campgrounds anticipated to be open 2023 summer season include:
OPEN
• M-K
• Limber Pine
• Greenough
• Parkside
• Basin
• Palisades
• Sage Creek
• Pine Grove
• Emerald Lake
PARTIALLY OPEN
• Sheridan and Rattin — reduced service, eastside bridge (county) has weight restrictions of 9 tons, eliminating some traffic like heavy RV’s and garbage service.
• Cascade — Opening dependent upon West Fork temporary bridge installation. No damage to campground.
• Jimmy Joe — partially open only — portion of road eroded into the creek.
UNKNOWN / WILL NOT BE OPEN
• East Rosebud — Dependent on temp road access. No damage to campground.
• Woodbine CG — Dependent on when repairs to Highway 419 are completed. No damage to campground.
• Initial Creek CG — Dependent on when repairs to Highway 419 are completed. No damage to campground.
• Wicked Creek Bridge (Yellowstone)- currently out for bid, expected 2024.