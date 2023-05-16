The Custer Gallatin National Forest recently received funding from the Federal Disaster Relief and received confirmation from the Federal Highways Administration which oversees the Emergency Repair of Federally Owned Roads (ERFO program) that the Forest will receive the full requested funding for the June 2022 flooding.

Repair work is wide-spread with transportation system repairs totaling over $22.8 million and recreation-related facilitates, trails, trail bridges and watershed-related work totaling almost $17 million.