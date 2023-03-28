Hunters have until April 1 to apply for deer and elk licenses, but they shouldn’t wait for the last minute. Get it done now.
Hunters who are applying for special licenses and permits need to have a valid email address. Hunters can apply for permits on the FWP website. If hunters want to apply in person, FWP offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Hunters and anglers can also take advantage of the MyFWP mobile app, if they haven’t already. The app holds and displays licenses, permits and E-Tags, which can be downloaded and used in the field without cell service. Hunters and anglers will need a MyFWP account to use the app, which is a secure and convenient digital profile that stores licenses, permits and related information.
To create a new account, visit the MyFWP login page. Users need to make sure to link their ALS number to the MyFWP account to ensure their hunting and fishing licenses are attached to their MyFWP account.
A MyFWP account is not used to apply for permits or to make purchases. Purchases and applications are done through the online licensing system.
Hunters will also still have the option to print copies of licenses they purchase online or at FWP offices.
If people have questions, the FWP licensing call center will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 1; after April 1, the hours will return to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The call center can be reached at 406-444-2950.
