Last week Red Lodge City Council heard more public thoughts during the 2nd Reading of Resolution #3620, the proposed plan to charge City residents a $6 monthly fee to use the recycling center when the City takes over the running of the facility in July.

The Resolution will include the fee on the water bill. Red Lodge businesses will be offered a membership for $300 per year and non-resident users may purchase a membership for $120 per year. Residents cannot opt out of the fees for the recycling service. The $10 drop off fee for each visit to the recycling center will also no longer be available.