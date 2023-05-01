Last week Red Lodge City Council heard more public thoughts during the 2nd Reading of Resolution #3620, the proposed plan to charge City residents a $6 monthly fee to use the recycling center when the City takes over the running of the facility in July.
The Resolution will include the fee on the water bill. Red Lodge businesses will be offered a membership for $300 per year and non-resident users may purchase a membership for $120 per year. Residents cannot opt out of the fees for the recycling service. The $10 drop off fee for each visit to the recycling center will also no longer be available.
Speaking during Public Comment Sandy Conlee said that while she was not against recycling, she was “against the City doing it” and added the City should let the voters decide.
“The City should not be competing against private industry such as AY Supply,” she said.
She cited Joliet once having unmanned dumpsters to take recyclables but abandoned the project after a year because they couldn’t afford it.
“I’m concerned the City will do this and there is no out. The Resolution says in a year you’ll check the price. How about in a year trial period? See how it works, if it fails you can stop it or pay someone else,” said Conlee.
She added that it was “scare tactics” that the town produces 800,000 Ibs in waste, asking what percentage of this is trash.
“Is it 1 percent of the total trash, my understanding Republic charges us by the can, not the pound.”
She also focused on the draft budget seeing benefits and workers comp for City employees getting as much as $18.15 an hour with benefits, workers comp and retirement while Beartooth Industry pays its people $13.50 an hour.
Tom Kohley spoke in support of the Resolution and paid tribute to Norm Mance, who passed away in 2016, and who “tirelessly went around collecting cardboard and paper from the community.”
“He preached of recycling, of taking it beyond the City of Red Lodge and into the county. He is the one person who really got it at that time,” said Kohley.
Jenn Capp also spoke in favor of the Resolution adding she had recently gone on a road trip and noted the town’s that didn’t offer recycling were “not vibrant like Red Lodge.”
Wanda Kennicott had no issues with recycling and said she liked to recycle but thought it shouldn’t be compulsory.
“I think it is strange to have it on my water and sewer bill,” she said.
What is compulsory she said are the annual taxes and paying for $339.84 for Red Lodge garbage pick up.
Solid waste programs is something that cities provide for she said and citizens already comply with this but having yet another required method of garbage disposal service is something not all can afford.
“This bothers me as I know people who can’t afford this. My preference is to continue to pay as I go. And that would not add up to $72 a year as I go every 3-4 months,” said Kennicott.
Gena Burghoff defended the City’s decision saying that “solid waste is out of control.”
“The next Billings land fill will cost $15 million. If we don’t don something we will run out of land fill space in 50 years. If we don’t start streaming our solid waste responsibly Red Lodge is going to find itself behind the times and in a real predicament,” said Burghoff.
She added that Republic Services increase costs for solid waste pick up for Red Lodge by 3 percent annually and it presently costs $500,000.
“This will continue unless we come up with a plan to stream our solid waste and offer monetary incentive to our residence. How can we do that? With a solid recycling plan we can remove recyclables to a land fill stream and move it into to an organized City run entity that with proper management can have a positive cash flow or at least stabilize the increasing fees that we see year after year. Why is it important to act now? The Billings land fill is working on two new solid waste streams, this year starting a compost program that will divert 25,000 lbs to land fill and they are discussing cardboard pick up because residences can’t fit all their garbage into the allotted cans.”
“Saying less than 20 percent of our town recycles, that’s just plain bad math. If you remove vacation homes and add in city residents with $10 drop off fee, you’ll find over 33 percent of our residents recycle. This is also the national average,” said Burghoff.
The City also heard support from the Red Lodge Senior and Community Center, who stated the facility couldn’t operate without the recycling center, and the Red Lodge High School Green Team.
Within the Resolution the City intends to create a recycling account within the Solid Waste Fund to be used as provided and into which fees and charges will be deposited. The City will also prepare an annual budget for the facility’s operation and will include amounts necessary to pay the principal of and interest on any debt payables to pay operating expenses and to establish replacement and depreciation reserves as may be appropriate or necessary. The City will also review annually actual recycling expenditure and revenues to determine if the monthly fee is appropriate and sufficient.