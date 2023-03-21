Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet set to rock Mar 21, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Home of Champions Road is hosting a Denim and Diamonds Rodeo Banquet, April 1 starting at 5:30 p.m.The fundraiser will be at the Edgar Gruel Building, Carbon County Fairgrounds. There will be live entertainment by Jared Rogerson and The Rodeo Wreck.Cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m., auction at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. — 10 p.m.Tickets are $75 per person. A table for 8 is $600. Call Heather at (4506) 425-2802 for tickets and details. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Textiles Entertainment Gastronomy Trending now Escapee Felon arrested in Red Lodge Spires Subdivision Program Update Carbon Childcare Needs Still Urgent Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet set to rock Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News