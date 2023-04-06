On March 31, the Department of Environmental Quality did a public presentation at the Carbon County Historical Society building in Red Lodge on the planned reclamation of the East Side Mine after the Red Lodge flood in June.
The speakers were DEQ Public Information Specialist, Kevin Stone; Bob Flesher with DEQ Abandoned Mine Lands Program (AML), who gave background on the program; and Brian Antonioli (with engineering firm, CDM Smith) who gave the Project overview and Environmental Assessment information.
East Side Mine qualifies as an abandoned (coal) mine which closed in 1932 and chromium was mined during WWII for less than a year, when it closed, thereafter, in 1942.
The site is located on property owned by the Island of Rock Creek and located on the east side there of Rock Creek, one block north of the 9th Street bridge location. Only the bridge’s concrete abutments remain on both sides of the creek. A large portion of the hill of buried coal waste was swept downstream during the flood leaving an open gash in the hillside.
Flescher said, “The Abandoned Mine Lands Program is authorized by Surface Mining Control working closely with the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement.
It includes any mine with inadequate reclamation prior to Aug. 3, 1977, and which continues to substantially degrade the quality of the environment, prevent or damage the beneficial use of land and water.” There is no cost to the landowner.
The goal with the East Side Mine reclamation this year is: Constructing a temporary berm to prevent erosion during spring runoff; Backfilling the dangerous highwall; Regrading and revegetating the slope; Restoration of the floodplain to natural conditions and Restoration of vegetation in disturbed areas.
The repairs/reclamation will take place in two phases. Phase One will begin this week with several weeks of snow removal. All work is weather dependent, and the snow removal should take a “couple of weeks”, said Stone.
The DEQ is aware of spring runoff and is working quickly to get the work done. They will build a gravel berm along the high wall where the hill has subsided, revealing the coal seam, and a four-foot-high line with 2 foot x 2 foot concrete blocks. Gravel now covers a lot of the east side of Rock Creek’s remaining 9th St. bridge abutment. They will remove the gravel and use it as fill to start the building of the berm. They will also use the actual abutment concrete. An excavator with a hammer will then pound the concrete to fill.
With the snow involved, it will be “slow going,” said Brian Antonioli. Sediment will be laid down a few feet with gravel bars put in. Most of the material is expected to come out of these areas.
Although Phase One involves “creek work and the gravel berm,” there is an option if it looks like they have enough and there is money in the budget, they will begin work on the cover soil. They would like to bring it in early to have less traffic (and ongoing work during season) after the snow is removed. They will construct one or two temporary crossings over Rock Creek with concrete blocks to allow the trucks to get in without going the long way around. The contractor will determine whether one crossing is enough to dump the truck contents, turn around and leave.
Phase Two will commence in the fall. For Phase Two, they will reslope the material at the top of the hill and fill it in. They will use riprap rock and vegetative soil to create a vegetative slope (eventually) to improve its appearance and decrease erosion “in normal circumstances”, added Stone. Thousands of cubic yards were washed downstream by the flood.
According to DEQ, the Environmental Assessment largely shows little or no impact, any impact being short term. The hydrology would have short term negative impact but would result in long term positive impact. Fish/wildlife would have minor and short-term impacts. So would soil/vegetation and when revegetated completely, the area would have increased stability.
Asked if NorthWestern Energy is involved, DEQ reported, “They have been consulted. They came to the pre-construction meeting. They moved some of their poles. We’re designing it so they don’t have to move again. There are some high voltage lines. They will de-energize them.”
The DEQ officials were asked about the likelihood of a spring flood and its impact. The officials noted there is no guarantee that no flood will occur. Stone noted that no preparations could prepare for such a major natural disaster as the one that occurred last year.
Should some flooding happen, they judge it would come up on the berm blocks but with relatively low velocity. Most of the high velocity will be in the center of the channel and on the west side. They have not “modeled” a two-year event for this spring on Rock Creek, i.e. the average or very typical spring runoff. “Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” said one official.
Time estimates from the start this fall for Phase Two are time for “hauling fill and blocks, then a couple of weeks to haul soil.” But Stone noted, “One of the things we have coming up before Phase Two is to model the hydrology on the west side of Rock Creek” to determine whether the west abutment concrete can be removed and used as fill as well.
Asked if it would create a hazard upstream by doing so much reconstruction there one said, “We didn’t ID any problem…wouldn’t think so. We’re confident with the analysis we did.” Stone mentioned the public comment could contain “new information (that) would be helpful.”
On that note, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment regarding a reclamation project at the site that could be undertaken this spring and summer. Comments must be made by April 10.
To view the draft EA, or to learn more about the informational meeting or how to submit public comment, visit: https://deq.mt.gov/News/publiccomment-folder/news-article5