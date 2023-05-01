A review process will take place to iron out any issues regarding the City of Red Lodge’s plan to update fees for the use of City owned land.
Jody Ronning, Ward 3, introduced the plan that she stated will “make it more in line with our new ordinance” separating usage into into public events and private events.
Public events would be over 75 participants and open to the public.
“Because it is all going to the City now and not the City Council, they did bring back the $100 application review fees to cover the time taken to review applications because they do want to take a good look at them,” said Ronning.
Other fees include, Clean Up Deposit (returnable) $500; Daily Use Fee (per day) $100; Non-profit Organization daily use fee $50; Alcohol Fee (charged one time per permit) $100; Camping Fee (charged one time per event) a. 1-100 campers $100; b. 101-250 campers $250; c. 251-500 campers $500; d. 500+ campers $1,000.
Camping fees used to be arbitrary and we thought we should have a fee set up front explained Ronning.
Other fees covered Insurance: The applicant shall submit, the the application, proof of insurance liability for the amount of $2,000,000 which must be from an A+ rated, or better, insurance company, which lists the City as an additional insured as well as being the Certificate Holder; Indemnification: Applicant shall supply written indemnification of the City.
For private events Under 75 participants or not open to the general public: Application Review Fee $25; Clean-Up Despot (returnable) $100; Half Day Use Fee $50; Full Day Use Fee $100.
Insurance: The applicant shall submit with the application proof of liability insurance (homeowners insurance) in the amount of $500,000 from an A+ rated or better insurance company, which lists the City of Red Lodge as an additional insured, as well as a certificate holder. Indemnification: Applicant shall apply written indemnification of the City of Red Lodge.
Park Facility Fees shall be ear marked for parks project improvements.
Groups that have established MOU with the City of Red Lodge are exempt from these fees and requirements. The guidelines in the MOU take precedence over this resolution.
Mayor Kristen Cogswell questioning the cost for camping, saying if she brought 50 friends and camped for a month would the cost be just $100?
“You’d have to approve that as a City,” said Ronning.
Ronning added all these points are already established in the Ordinance.
“All we are doing is setting the fees,” said Ronning.
Terri Durbin (Ward 2) asked if these fees covered streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks, trails and other city-owned buildings and lands and if someone can close off the alley for a private events.
“Yes,” said Ronning. “The only stipulation determining what fee you will be charged is if it is open to the public or there is over 75 people, or if it is private and under 75 people. The size of your event will determine the cost.
Durbin wanted clarification as to whether someone getting an event application, namely the Bike Rally, also needed one for camping?
“No, it’s all in the event application,” said Ronning.
Mayor Cogswell decided a review of this information was necessary.
“We may need to go back and look at this and make sure these themes are covered,” said Cogswell.
“We need guidelines, it’s confusing,” said Durbin.