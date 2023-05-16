The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on May 10.

Jeffrey Blankenship appeared via video in custody for an Evidentiary Hearing on a Petition of Revocation of Deferred Sentence on one count Felony Burglary (deferred in 2011). The Hearing was continued and defendant released on his own recognizance. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.