The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on May 10.
Jeffrey Blankenship appeared via video in custody for an Evidentiary Hearing on a Petition of Revocation of Deferred Sentence on one count Felony Burglary (deferred in 2011). The Hearing was continued and defendant released on his own recognizance. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Gilbert Karl Brown appeared in person for a Sentencing Hearing on one charge Felony Driving Under the Influence — Alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense; Misdemeanor Driving a Motor Vehicle While Privilege To Do So Is Suspended Or Revoked, first offense; and one count Misdemeanor Failure to Carry Proof Of Insurance, third or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for five years, all suspended, but under probation supervision, and was ordered to pay $5,567.60 in restitution and a surcharge of $80. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Michael Ellinghouse.
Josh Owen Cantrell did not appear due to Federal incarceration for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Hydrocodone, one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs — Methamphetamine and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern for Brian Haynes.
A Carbon County man appeared for a Sentencing Hearing on two counts Misdemeanor Partner or Family Member Assault — first or second offense. He was sentenced to a total of 18 months in jail, all suspended, with credit for time served and total fines and surcharges of $550. In addition, the defendant must successfully complete statutory education and counseling. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by
Hunter Clark James Peffers did not appear for for an Initial Hearing on a Petition to Revoke Release regarding one count Felony Burglary, one count Felony Criminal Mischief and one count Misdemeanor Theft, first offense. The defendant is accused of violating the terms of his release by being seen with firearms and other dangerous weapons as well as hunting out of season in Wyoming. An arrest warrant in the amount of $25,000 was issued. The defendant is currently in custody in Wyoming and fighting extradition. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant’s counsel was not in attendance.
David Anthony Porcel appeared in person for Arraignment on one count Felony Assault With a Weapon. He pleaded not guilty and was released on his own recognizance. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.