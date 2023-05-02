The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on April 26.
Patricia Marie Bell did not appear for a Trial Status Hearing on one charge of Felony Assault With A Weapon. An arrest warrant in the amount of $25,000 was issued. The State was represented by Michael Schneider. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Jeffrey Blankenship appeared via video in custody for an Evidentiary Hearing on a Petition of Revocation of Deferred Sentence on one count Felony Burglary (deferred in 2011). The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Hrishikesh Borkar appeared in person for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and one count Felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. A resolution without trial is anticipated. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Rueben Barr Camins appeared in person for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Arson arising in 2022. Both parties expect a resolution without trial. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Lisa Bazant.
Rueben Barr Camins appeared in person for an Omnibus Hearing/Arraignment on Amended Information on one count Felony Assault on a Minor and one count Felony Criminal Endangerment arising in 2023. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Lisa Bazant.
Josh Owen Cantrell did not appear due to Federal incarceration for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Hydrocodone, one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Methamphetamine and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Rheanna Praise GoesAhead appeared in person for Arraignment on one count Felony Vehicular Homicide While Under the Influence. She pleaded not guilty. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Dano-Koo Jaysin Hoaglen did not appear for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Criminal Endangerment, one count Misdemeanor Fleeing From or Eluding Peace Officer and one count Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence - Marijuana, first offense. An arrest warrant in the amount of $10,000 was issued. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
CEK appeared via video for a Trial Status Hearing on two counts Felony Partner or Family Member Assault – first or second offense and two counts Felony Partner or Family Member Assault – third or subsequent offense. A Change of Plea Hearing date was set. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Scott Allen Stemm, Jr. appeared in custody via video for a Change of Plea hearing regarding three counts Felony Criminal Mischief, one count Felony Cruelty to Animals, Third Offense, one count Felony Cruelty to Animals, Second Offense, and one count Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals, First Offense. He pleaded guilty to the three Felony Criminal Mischief charges and the Cruelty to Animals charges were dismissed. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Israel Richards Van Valkenburgh appeared in person for a Sentencing Hearing on one count Felony Burglary, one count Felony Criminal Mischief and one count Misdemeanor Theft, first offense. Judge Wald issued the deferred five year sentence agreed on by both the State and defense attorneys after they both asked for leniency but added one week to be served by the defendant in jail. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $7,841.01, which the defendant objected to on the grounds the amount was too low and he believes he owes more. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Nathan Robert Wilson appeared in person for Dispostion of his case involving one charge of Felony Criminal Endangerment. After testimony from his probation officers and his own testimony, Judge Wald revoked the previous deferred sentence and sentenced the defendant to seven years, with 34 days credit, in a prison to be designated by the Department of Corrections. He left the courtroom in custody. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.