The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on April 26.

Patricia Marie Bell did not appear for a Trial Status Hearing on one charge of Felony Assault With A Weapon. An arrest warrant in the amount of $25,000 was issued. The State was represented by Michael Schneider. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com