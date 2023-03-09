The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on March 1, 2023.

Patricia Marie Bell appeared via video for a Change of Plea Hearing on one charge of Felony Assault With A Weapon. A resolution has not been reached, so the case has been put back on a trial track for May. The State was represented by Michael Schneider. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com

