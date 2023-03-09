The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on March 1, 2023.
Patricia Marie Bell appeared via video for a Change of Plea Hearing on one charge of Felony Assault With A Weapon. A resolution has not been reached, so the case has been put back on a trial track for May. The State was represented by Michael Schneider. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Hrishikesh Borkar (22-64) appeared in person for an Omnibus Hearing on one count Felony Aggravated Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and one count Felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Amanda Lauren Gill (17-14) did not appear for a Trial Status Hearing on one charge Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Distribute and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A warrant was issued in the amount of $5,000. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Brad Willis Herden appeared in person for Arraignment on two counts Felony Violation of a Protective Order, two counts Misdeameanor Violation of a Protective Order, and one count Misdeameanor Criminal Trespass to Property. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was released on his own recognizance. The State was represented by Alex Nixon for Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Joel Todd.
Dano-Koo Jaysin Hoaglen (22-66) waived appearance for an Omnibus Hearing on one count Felony Criminal Endangerment, one count Misdemeanor Fleeing From or Eluding Peace Officer and one count Misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence - Marijuana, first offense. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
CEK appeared via video for an Omnibus Hearing on two counts Felony Partner or Family Member Assault – first or second offense and two counts Felony Partner or Family Member Assault – third or subsequent offense. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
Thomas Wayne Morgan (22-59) was waived appearance for an Omnibus Hearing on one count Felony Driving Under the Influence – Alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.