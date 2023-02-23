The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on February 15, 2023.
Jonathan Colby Phillipson appeared via video for Disposition on Petition for Revocation of Suspended Sentence on one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs-Methamphetamine, one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs-Marijuana and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 2 years, all suspended, to run concurrently with his sentence in the Gallatin County STAR Court. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.
Anthony Joe Strobbe (18-50) appeared in person for an Evidentiary Hearing on a Petition to Revoke Sentence on one count Felony Criminal Endangerment, one count Misdemeanor Driving While License is Suspended and Misdemeanor Motor Vehicle Not DUI Properly Registered. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Patricia Marie Bell appeared via video for a Trial Status Hearing on one charge of Felony Assault With A Weapon. The State was represented by Michael Schneider. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Damien James Clark appeared in person for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Burglary and one count Misdemeanor Theft, First Offense. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Blaine McGivern.
TPD was excused from appearing for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Sexual Assault and one count Misdemeanor Partner or Family Member Assault, first offense. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.
Richard James Eaves was excused from appearing for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Sexual Assault and one count Felony Sexual Intercourse Without Consent. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.
Zachary Andrew Guzman was excused from appearing for a Trial Status Hearing on one count of Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs – Methamphetamine. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Penelope Strong.
William Phillip Johnson did not appear due to incarceration on another matter for a Trial Status hearing on one count of Felony Driving Under The Influence of Alcohol, Fourth or Subsequent Offense. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
Devontae Leikam-Bradley appeared in person for an Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Assault With A Weapon. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Lyndon Scheveck.
Jonathan Vaughn Plumb appeared via video for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Aggravated Assault. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
AEB appeared in person for an Omnibus Hearing on Petition for Revocation of Suspended Sentence on one count Felony Aggravated Kidnapping, one count Felony Partner or Family Member Assault (PFMA) and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With Communication Device. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Brian Haynes.
RBC appeared for a Trial Status Hearing on one count Felony Arson and Arraignment on one count Felony Assault on a Minor and one count Felony Strangulation of Partner or Family Member. The State was represented by Alex Nixon. The defendant was represented by Lisa Bazant.