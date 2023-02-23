The following is a sampling of the criminal cases in Carbon County District Court presided over by the Honorable Matthew J. Wald on February 15, 2023.

Jonathan Colby Phillipson appeared via video for Disposition on Petition for Revocation of Suspended Sentence on one count Felony Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs-Methamphetamine, one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs-Marijuana and one count Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 2 years, all suspended, to run concurrently with his sentence in the Gallatin County STAR Court. The State was represented by Robert Spoja. The defendant was represented by Deborah Pranikoff.

