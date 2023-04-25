Dixie Dahl Apr 25, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Memorial for Dixie Dahl will be held at St. Olaf Church, April 29 at 1 p.m. Please join us. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending now Hunting permit drawing results now available Montana's Rocky Mt. Oysters America's 26th Most Loathed Food (by dieters). Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News