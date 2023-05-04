How many people have gone through the loss of a beloved pet? If you’re fortunate, it can end with renewal. This is such a story.
Lisa Cords is a young single mother, a full time Red Lodge resident. She works remotely for a marketing company. She has long regaled readers of her FB page with wonderful, witty stories about her adventures with Argus, a rescue Dane who adores her as well as her daughter, Lilli, and her rescue cat, Silver, who was abandoned near their home in the woods.
Readers recently mourned with her when Argus was diagnosed with bone cancer and when in Feb. they lost their much loved companion. When asked why she decided to get a rescue dog in the first place, Cords explained that after her previous rescue, Sammy, a lab/Dane mix, passed away, she said the loss left her feeling depressed. “A friend of mine, Jacqueline, noticed that I might be in need of a new friend. She had purchased a blue Dane from a breeder and suggested I contact her to see if she had any dogs in need and she did!” Cords explained.
Cords noted that folks adopting a rescue dog should expect that the dogs will most likely come with triggers and habits from their previous owners. Some dogs are abused, neglected and may have trust issues and protective behaviors. She was not deterred and found none of these prevented them all from bonding.
She said you need to gather as much information as you can about the dog’s past and their behavioral concerns and make a decision as to whether that dog will be a good match for your family. She noted, “Far too many people adopt based on how dogs look and don’t think to ask about their breed or what they are mixed with. Different breeds have different behaviors you cannot train out of them.” That is true for any pet adoption.
After losing Sammy, she knew she wanted a larger breed. “When my friend, Jaqueline, texted me that the breeder of her Great Dane might have rescue Danes for us, I contacted her breeder.” When asked if she had intended to get a Great Dane for her next pet, she said, “I wanted to get a large or giant breed because I know that they can be harder to find homes for due to their size and the cost of keeping them. I was very excited! I have always loved the breed and how the juxtaposition of noble and silliness comprises their personality.”
When Argus, Cords’ next rescue, came to her he was five years old. He had a few challenges. She said, “Argus was a very good boy, but he had not been properly socialized in his previous homes.”
“He was a great dog for staying at home or going on car rides but walking him on a leash was a challenge in high traffic areas due to his size. He tended to get nervous…he didn’t have any health issues until he developed bone cancer in October.” In the intervening time, the family had seven glorious years.
She sweetly reminisced, “I will never forget when I first met Argus in Spokane, WA! I had to rent an Expedition XL so he would fit in the vehicle with my family and our luggage. He was huge! He was the size of a cow! I have never seen a dog that big in my life. At first, I was a little scared of his size. He was just enormous, and I questioned my sanity. But the second he relaxed and started kissing Lilli and leaning on her for comfort I knew he was a sweetheart! He was pure love and joy at all times except, she smiled, when he was being dramatic and would fake death and lay upside down and begin to groan loudly until someone would play with him! He also had an affinity for these crazy, gold sequin bed pillows I have and liked sleeping with them. He loved to be a fun killer when he wasn’t the center of attention and would insert himself in the middle of everything to get attention.”
Cords assessed the impact he had on her life, as well as on her daughter, Lilli. “Argus brought pure joy and silliness to my life. He was a larger-than-life dog in body and personality! He would regularly fake death and lay upside down, groan loudly, if we had company or not, and would get louder and louder until he was paid a lot of attention. He also did not like anyone getting hugs or talking too close if he was not part of the action. He worked to insert himself between Lilli and I and groaned like he was dying until we hugged him too! I adored him.”
In 2022, when Argus was diagnosed with bone cancer, Cords decided that she couldn’t put him through conventional treatment due to his size and age. She said, “His leg looked moth eaten but he was not suffering, so I found alternative therapies for him and used broad spectrum CBD and turkey tail mushrooms for him.”
Love does amazing things. “During the progression of his disease, his spirit and playfulness did not diminish. At first, I was devastated-then I looked at Argus one day and decided I have the gift of knowing I don’t have much time. We are going to live our best lives…so we did. We played hard every day, kept going on walks and loved him. He had to cross the rainbow bridge when he was having the best day of his life playing with Lilli and flew off my bed like a bat out of hell and broke his leg. He died doing what he loved with the girl he loved the most.”
The impetus to find a new dog came when Lilli had her birthday in April, and decided she really wanted a puppy after losing Argus. Cords told Lilli when the time was right, they would get a puppy. “Our new puppy, Oksana, which is Russian for Praise God, came to us in a very unexpected way. I had applied to adopt rescue Dane puppies from a Texas organization and, in the vetting process, they were given conflicting information from what I had entered on my application…they did not bother to cross-check,” she said.
They were not accepted and she immediately looked elsewhere, saying “I texted my friend Vanessa who immediately said, ‘That’s it! I am finding you your puppy!’ “
Like all miracles, love finds a way. Within minutes, Cords was sent pictures of Oksana and talked to her breeder who lives in Alberta, Canada! She said, “I immediately loved this puppy and just knew she was meant to be with us.” Contacts and paperwork followed quickly and “within 48 hours we were meeting in Great Falls to pick her up! I believe things happen for a reason and without the rescue application snafu I would have never found Oksana. She is a very sweet and relaxed puppy and will most likely be as huge as Argus.
After a successful, past rescue dog experience and now, a new puppy, Cords has no doubt that Argus was somehow involved in bringing this new love into their lives.