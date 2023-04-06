Thirty to fifty inches of snow is difficult to maneuver if you live downtown Red Lodge and want to get out your door. Normal, everyday actions suddenly become challenging, sometimes life challenging.
For Carbon County farmers and ranchers, the risks of injury and livestock losses are multiplied. Especially when record snowfalls occur during calving season.
Christina Roorda lives outside Joliet and with her family operates 3rd Strand Ranch. This has been a rough winter for all farmers and ranchers with the heavy late season, wet snows. She explained.
“We have a small ranch North of Joliet with a small herd of cattle and horses. We are calving now. The snow was hard to measure but we got 25-30 inches of messy wet snow.”
As locals know, this last storm was difficult to clear. It just kept coming.
Roorda said, “My husband cleared our quarter mile drive on Monday night only for it to blow shut on Tuesday Morning, we were able to clear it but now it’s so muddy that the 4 wheeler is the only vehicle that will make it out.”
Everyone gets involved when such Mother Nature makes a particularly strong statement. She said, “There are five in our family. Our son is 19 and lives on his own out of state. Both our girls help when they are able.”
Roorda explained the special challenges to livestock. “They have access to shelter. The problem was with the defrosting ground and wet snow! Even the ground inside the shelters was soaked.”
“Thankfully, she said, “Our cows waited until Tuesday after the storm to calve.”
This is a major concern with an end of March storm and calving season upon most ranchers. The dip in pressure when a storm approaches always gives ranchers pause as they contemplate the pending births hoping they’ll wait a little longer. Was there any cow that made her anxious?
Roorda said, “Yes! I had one cow I watched very close because she was close to labor but thankfully waited!”
On the west side of the county, there was less snow but challenges as well. Bridger rancher Rhonda Hergenrider reported, “We got about 18” out of that last snowstorm. Monitoring everyone, feeding and digging out consumed most of the entire day. Needless to say, it tired me out!”
They have about fifty cows left to calve. She said, “It is true that low pressure systems stimulate the labor process. But it’s not like it causes the whole herd to calve, just the ones that would normally in the next, I don’t know, three or four days probably. (Now if a herd was synchronized to calve at the same time and a low pressure system came at the wrong time the entire herd could calve during a snowstorm.)”
Fortunately, these herd animals are smart enough to know to clump together during a storm.
“We have a lot of straw, so more often than not, they aren’t born on the snow. We try to do the best we can with the resources we have available. But at the end of the day we are working with Mother Nature and she likes to play by her own set of rules....”
On that note, hold on, because, clearly, Mother Nature has some more dumping to do this week and perhaps beyond. New arrivals and tourists should note it is not unusual for Montana to have a White Easter.