Sarah Van Horn, Coordinator of the free food boxes around Carbon County wants people to be aware of BareTooth Cupboards, Red Lodge's local food bank and its Empty Bowls event coming soon.
Van Horn said that the all-volunteer organization, BareTooth Cupboards "is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that is committed to reducing hunger in Carbon County by providing food to those in need while treating them with dignity and respect. They are leading our community in the fight against hunger to help stabilize the lives of our most underprivileged residents!"
Come to the BareTooth Cupboards fundraiser on Sunday, March 26 at the Community Church from 12:00-3:30. For years, Empty Bowls has entertained and been supported by locals. For the price of admission, you get a handmade ceramic bowl, soup, rolls and cookies and a beverage. It is a popular event, eagerly anticipated after a long winter, by many in the area.
Van Horn explained, that the Cupboard "is a supplemental resource for people with temporary financial difficulties or those who are facing sudden unexpected expenses and can’t make ends meet. BareTooth Cupboards has no income minimums and no questionnaires. There is no complicated paperwork nor qualification requirements." Its current hours are Mondays 11:00 to 1:00, Thursdays 3:00-5:00, and Saturdays 9:00-11:00. The food bank is located at 17 East 11th Street, PO Box 665, Red Lodge, MT 59068.
Are you moved to volunteer at the Food Bank? Email baretooth@gmail.com. Financial support is needed now more than ever. All donations are tax-deductible, and 90 percent of the funds go directly to food purchases.
Besides helping your neighbor and being a great time to share some community time, there is even the special gift that comes back: each bowl is a unique piece of original art, coming from various potters and craftspeople, including the Clay Center potters. You pick your own empty bowl, fill it up with goodies, eat and then take it home, all while knowing you are providing a "filled bowl" somewhere for a community member in need. Not a bad way to start spring in Red Lodge!