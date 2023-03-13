Sarah Van Horn, Coordinator of the free food boxes around Carbon County wants people to be aware of BareTooth Cupboards, Red Lodge's local food bank and its Empty Bowls event coming soon.

Van Horn said that the all-volunteer organization, BareTooth Cupboards "is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit that is committed to reducing hunger in Carbon County by providing food to those in need while treating them with dignity and respect. They are leading our community in the fight against hunger to help stabilize the lives of our most underprivileged residents!"

