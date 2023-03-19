The City of Red Lodge’s two longest serving Planning Board members were up for reappointment on March 14. Sandy Conlee has served on the board for 12 years and Jeff DiBenedetto has served for 14 years as Board Members. Both have terms that expire at the end of March and, although both formally expressed their willingness and desire to continue serving on the Board that is tasked with managing both existing and expected growth, only one will remain on the board after March 31. DiBenedetto was nominated and confirmed with a unanimous vote. But, although an argument can be made that institutional knowledge will be particularly important as 2025 approaches with the promise of a dynamic environment and the regular five-year review of the City Growth Policy and Zoning Regulations, Mayor Kristen Cogswell appointed Theresa Whistler in Conlee's place. The council vote was 3-3, with the mayor casting the deciding vote.

Outgoing board member Conlee got her start in a small town that exploded with growth and pushed out the original mom-and-pop businesses that made her hometown unique. She doesn’t want to see that happen to Red Lodge. In addition to serving on the Planning Board since 2010, Conlee’s many years of experience as a real estate broker gives her “invaluable knowledge of land, homes and deeded restrictions on use of both.” It also gives her the perspective to help identify and avoid unintended consequences of potential planning decisions. The most recent Planning Board Bylaws were signed into effect by then President of the Board Conlee. Her service on the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation’s (RLACF) Workforce Housing Steering Committee has given her added knowledge of, and a passion for solving, our housing dilemma. “I would love to find a way to solve our problem regarding the lack of rentals for our workers…zoning is only one tool. I’m hoping we get a chance to annex some City-owned land just outside the city limits that would allow for a large apartment complex in the coming years. There’s still a lot left to do in our zoning regulations – what worked ten years ago might not work today.”

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com