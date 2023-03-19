The City of Red Lodge’s two longest serving Planning Board members were up for reappointment on March 14. Sandy Conlee has served on the board for 12 years and Jeff DiBenedetto has served for 14 years as Board Members. Both have terms that expire at the end of March and, although both formally expressed their willingness and desire to continue serving on the Board that is tasked with managing both existing and expected growth, only one will remain on the board after March 31. DiBenedetto was nominated and confirmed with a unanimous vote. But, although an argument can be made that institutional knowledge will be particularly important as 2025 approaches with the promise of a dynamic environment and the regular five-year review of the City Growth Policy and Zoning Regulations, Mayor Kristen Cogswell appointed Theresa Whistler in Conlee's place. The council vote was 3-3, with the mayor casting the deciding vote.
Outgoing board member Conlee got her start in a small town that exploded with growth and pushed out the original mom-and-pop businesses that made her hometown unique. She doesn’t want to see that happen to Red Lodge. In addition to serving on the Planning Board since 2010, Conlee’s many years of experience as a real estate broker gives her “invaluable knowledge of land, homes and deeded restrictions on use of both.” It also gives her the perspective to help identify and avoid unintended consequences of potential planning decisions. The most recent Planning Board Bylaws were signed into effect by then President of the Board Conlee. Her service on the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation’s (RLACF) Workforce Housing Steering Committee has given her added knowledge of, and a passion for solving, our housing dilemma. “I would love to find a way to solve our problem regarding the lack of rentals for our workers…zoning is only one tool. I’m hoping we get a chance to annex some City-owned land just outside the city limits that would allow for a large apartment complex in the coming years. There’s still a lot left to do in our zoning regulations – what worked ten years ago might not work today.”
Incoming board member Whistler has worked with local nonprofits, has 22 years experience in project management and served one term on the Red Lodge City Council (2021-2022). During her time on Council, she participated on the Planning Board, the Library Board and both the Land Use & Planning and Public Works committees. Also, during her last year in office, she began construction on an observatory in a City park on behalf of her non-profit without an approved design, cost estimate or permit from the City. She stated in her Planning Board letter of interest: “I am deeply invested in our community one way or another and continued service upon the Planning Board would be an honor should I be appointed.”
According to Montana Code Annotated 76-1-224(1)(a), citizen members of city planning boards “shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the city”. According to a recent email from Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell, “While State statutes do have Planning Board requirements, the City may make and has made its own because it is a self-chartered City.” She quotes City criteria for Planning Board members as stating they “should if possible reside within the city or within the one mile subdivision jurisdictional area that the board exercise” or “who shall reside in corporate limits and should be resident freeholders within the city limits, whom shall hold no other elected or salaried office in the city government.”
Although Cogswell was not asked to comment on the observatory, she attached a copy of Council Resolution 3599 – A Resolution…Supporting…Construction and Naming of an Observatory within Van Dyke Park. In her email Cogswell states: “The provisions for the Observatory’s estimated cost, approved design, and signed agreement were all anticipated and discussed prior to Council’s approval. I am not aware of a requirement for insurance at this time, as that inquiry has been made and it is only a concrete slab, again as anticipated by the Resolution. (See Note below). The project is on behalf of Hero’s Steam (sic) Center for a community Observatory and will be paid for by fundraising, not the City.” She ended her statement by reiterating a point made by Whistler earlier that day in the Carbon County Commissioners’ office: “Theresa removed herself from her seat at Council and sat in the public area during the discussion and vote.” Whistler was a member of the City Council at the time Resolution 3599 was approved.
Note: The Resolution proposes “building an Observatory...upon a cement slab that shall not exceed 20’ by 20’…”. The discussion was about a building not to exceed 15’x15’. The building currently under consideration and construction has an approximate overall footprint of up to 24’x36’ with a 16’x24’ metal building being erected on a 20’x24’ cement pad with additional structure for a slide-off roof.
There is no Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) currently in effect. The MOU under consideration only requires Hero’s STEAM Center (Hero’s) to “ensure public safety of visitors to the Observatory during planned events” (emphasis CCN) in its first provision, the second provision states that Hero’s agrees to “Extend and maintain the liability policy it holds as tenant in the Roosevelt Center for Hero’s STEAM Center to include the Whistler Observatory facility.” Although Hero’s is promoting the existing 12’x20’slab that is currently hidden under a blanket of snow and marked by a flag as a “viewing pad,” Hero’s and the City insist there is nothing to insure. The tenth provision states “Indemnify, save and hold the City harmless against all claims, costs, expenses, damages and liabilities that may arise from the use or operation of the Observatory during an officially hosted event.” At least two officially hosted events have been promoted at the “viewing pad”. The MOU provides for Hero’s to host their events without a permit, but it has not been signed. No permits or proof of insurance were found for those events.