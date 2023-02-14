Teen years are often when dating starts and foundations for future relationship patterns are set. It’s important to know that there are many ways people interact in healthy relationships. When learning to develop healthy relationships, it’s also important to know what unhealthy relationships look and feel like. In addition, it’s important to have skills and know the resources available if one finds themselves or another in an unhealthy relationship. In 2010, National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month was designated by Congress to focus on these issues.
According to reports based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior surveys, physical and sexual dating violence was on a steady decline from 2013 through 2017, but had started to rise in 2019, the last year for which data was available.
The CDC identifies and defines four types of teen dating violence as follows:
Physical dating violence: when a person “hurts or tries to hurt a partner by hitting, kicking, or using another type of physical force.”
Sexual dating violence: “forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching, or a nonphysical sexual event (e.g., sexting) when the partner does not or cannot consent.”
Psychological aggression: “the use of verbal and nonverbal communication with the intent to harm another person mentally or emotionally and/or exert control over another person.” The Department of Justice further clarifies this with its statement, “This type of aggression can include swearing at, insulting, or threatening an intimate partner; isolating an intimate partner or not letting an intimate partner talk with people of the opposite sex; insulting the intimate partner’s looks or saying hurtful things about them in front of others; or doing something to make an intimate partner jealous (Teten et al., 2009).”
Stalking: “a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner that causes fear or concern for one’s own safety or the safety of someone close to the victim.”
DSVS (Domestic and Sexual Violence Services) of Red Lodge started their education program aimed at middle schoolers, Power Up, Speak Out!, in 2012. It is not only taught in Carbon and Stillwater counties, where DSVS is focused on providing client services, but all across Montana and 23 other states. “So, we reach thousands of kids with not just a message but skills and resources to recognize and develop healthy relationships with a program that started right here in Carbon County,” said Libby Johnson. Power Up, Speak Out! teaches the fundamentals of healthy relationships, power dynamics, boundaries, and consent. Teachers like the program because it teaches young people what to do, rather than what not to do.
DSVS also raises awareness by offering Power Up, Speak Out! For Adults training. This class is designed for adult community members who want to know more about DSVS and discuss healthy relationships and how to support them in the community. It is offered free and open to the public.
If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, please contact the DSVS 24-hour, confidential hotline at 406-425-2222.
If you would like to discuss educational opportunities for your group or are interested in finding out more about how you can support or benefit from the important work of DSVS, please visit their website at www.dsvsmontana.org.