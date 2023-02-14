Teen years are often when dating starts and foundations for future relationship patterns are set. It’s important to know that there are many ways people interact in healthy relationships. When learning to develop healthy relationships, it’s also important to know what unhealthy relationships look and feel like. In addition, it’s important to have skills and know the resources available if one finds themselves or another in an unhealthy relationship. In 2010, National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month was designated by Congress to focus on these issues.

According to reports based on Center for Disease Control (CDC) Youth Risk Behavior surveys, physical and sexual dating violence was on a steady decline from 2013 through 2017, but had started to rise in 2019, the last year for which data was available.

