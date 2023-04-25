FFA Degree Holders Apr 25, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email These Joliet students earned their State FFA Degree recently; Delaney Bauwens, Jenny Harris, Mya Roginske, Tucker Carpenter, with Joliet FFA Advisor Chad Massor. Michelle Carpenter Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These Joliet students earned their State FFA Degree recently; Delaney Bauwens, Jenny Harris, Mya Roginske, Tucker Carpenter, with Joliet FFA Advisor Chad Massor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market University Trending now Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News