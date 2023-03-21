First Interstate Bank has donated $25,000 to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) for the second year in a row. This generous gift means that First Interstate Bank is the premier corporate sponsor of VOA for 2023. First Interstate will receive year-round recognition and be featured at VOA events across Wyoming, Montana, and Western South Dakota, such as upcoming Empty Bowl Events in Rapid City (March 23) and Sheridan (April 13).
First Interstate Bank Northern Wyoming Market President, Steve Crow, along with his staff, presented the check to VOA CEO, Jeff Holsinger and CFO Doug Cherry. Holsinger said, “The two organizations have had a relationship for the past two decades. I am continuously grateful for the steadfast partnership because it supports Volunteers of America’s Mission to harness hope and re-shape futures through a faith-based ministry.”
The programs at VOA encompass eight core service areas to serve those in need — Veteran Services, Addiction Treatment, Mental Health Services, Homeless Services, Low-Income Housing, Youth Services, Adult Re-entry, and Ministry. The two organizations share a similar geographic region; the continuous support will have direct impact on the individuals and families in need in these areas.
Crow explained, “First Interstate is honored to have an ongoing partnership with VOA. Our Bank founder, Homer Scott Sr., believed that it took a strong community to have a strong bank. So, we are happy to walk alongside Volunteers of America, supporting what they do for our communities.”