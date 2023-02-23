In addition to working to obtain funding for public projects, such as removing woody debris from streambeds and repairing roads, County and municipal governments are working to help private landowners as well. Cyrina Allen, DES Coordinator for Carbon County, and Courtney Long, Floodplain Administrator for Red Lodge, recently shared information on their efforts to assist private property owners and the long-term outlook.
Recovery from an event like the 2022 flood takes years and sometimes decades. It is a community effort that, if done effectively, can make that community more resilient than it was before. While government officials and non-government organizations are doing what they can to help, private citizens need to do their part. That includes making their unmet needs known and working with those officials and organizations to get help meeting those needs. This is not an easy process. Limited resources, red tape and legalities can make the process feel overwhelming. They are there to help. Working together, we can get through this and come out stronger for it.
There are some recurring questions that come up regarding private property and public progress they would like to make clear. Most importantly, they would like the public to know that there is a great deal of work occurring behind the scenes ensuring studies get done and permits are in place so work can happen as soon as possible.
On a larger scale, there are different options being looked at to make Carbon County waterways more resilient so as we move forward with repairs future problems are mitigated. Allen is working with several government partners trying to obtain more monitoring sites for snow and weather. State and Federal funding sources are being vigorously pursued for both public and private projects. These efforts require individuals and governments to work together. The County is working to update its emergency operations plan and working with municipalities to make sure everyone is coordinated. Allen and Long are also looking for ways to educate the public on how they can make their individual properties more resilient to natural disasters.
On a smaller scale, the Sheriff’s work detail is being used to construct sandbag fillers and the County’s sandbag stock has been replenished. These sandbags are for use in an emergency. Those wishing to build sandbag berms to protect their property from anticipated flooding can purchase sandbags at almost any hardware store.
Life near a waterway is not void of risk. Reparations for damage, or mitigation of anticipated damage, to private property remains primarily the responsibility of the property owner. Even if there is an emergent need and an owner needs to stabilize their bank right away to protect a structure, it is still the owner’s monetary responsibility. Agencies like the Conservation District and your local Floodplain Administrator are available for guidance. Public assistance funds cannot be used to repair or improve private property. Local government entities are working together to secure long-term funding sources for both recovery and mitigation projects. More information on this should be available soon. For inquiries about local funding resources available to the public, please contact the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation at 406-446-2820.
The bottom line is that we can anticipate that we are at least a decade away from “normal”. Based on the experience of Missoula County, which experienced flooding in 2018, we can expect our waterways to act differently from historic norms for several years. We’re all in this together. We can get through this and come out stronger if we work together as a community.