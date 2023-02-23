In addition to working to obtain funding for public projects, such as removing woody debris from streambeds and repairing roads, County and municipal governments are working to help private landowners as well. Cyrina Allen, DES Coordinator for Carbon County, and Courtney Long, Floodplain Administrator for Red Lodge, recently shared information on their efforts to assist private property owners and the long-term outlook.

Recovery from an event like the 2022 flood takes years and sometimes decades. It is a community effort that, if done effectively, can make that community more resilient than it was before. While government officials and non-government organizations are doing what they can to help, private citizens need to do their part. That includes making their unmet needs known and working with those officials and organizations to get help meeting those needs. This is not an easy process. Limited resources, red tape and legalities can make the process feel overwhelming. They are there to help. Working together, we can get through this and come out stronger for it.

Contact Denise at DRivette@carboncountynews.com