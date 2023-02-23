As Carbon County experiences another blast of winter, government agencies are busy preparing for Spring runoff. Although it may seem that no progress has been made, County, State and Federal officials have been actively identifying, documenting and developing solutions for the problems left by last June’s flooding. Permitting processes have been completed as far as they can be in preparation for the work to be done.
Ken Coffin, District Ranger on the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, has been working diligently on obtaining funding for the projects identified in the district. The Forest has put the $5.9 million Federal Highways quick release funds received to work repairing roads that qualify such as the Glacier Lake, West Fork, and East Rosebud roads. They have identified approximately 20 other different pieces of repairs that may qualify for Federal Highways funding. The Forest has identified and applied for funding of a further $17 million of repairs not qualifying for Federal Highways funds, such as trails and recreation infrastructure. At the beginning of January, Senator Jon Tester wrote to Chief Randy Moore of the Forest Service urging him to use some of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which included $360 million for the Forest Service, to fund the Custer Gallatin repairs.
The first set of problems to be tackled by the State is the woody debris piles. For the removal of debris piles to be reimbursed by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), they must pose a threat to life, safety, health and/or public infrastructure. Woody debris, for this purpose, is defined as trees and construction and demolition debris. There were 19 woody debris piles in Carbon County identified as both necessary to be removed and meeting FEMA guidelines. In the time between application and approval, some of the debris piles had shifted, so the debris areas were redefined to allow for the shifting that had and will continue to occur. This resulted in fewer sites being approved, but the sites approved encompass all 19 debris piles identified. There is a mechanism for adding more debris piles if they are discovered.
At a public meeting on Feb. 15, the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) announced plans to pick the debris removal contractors and debris removal monitors (FEMA requires oversight to ensure the work is fully completed in the manner specified) this week. They are hiring multiple contractors and monitors so that work can occur on multiple sites simultaneously, completing the entirety of the project in the shortest time possible. They hope to have “boots on the ground” in March and the work completed by the end of April. There is a hard deadline to have all the debris removed by June 16, 2023.
Although no debris will be removed from private property, there are piles that are only accessible through private property. Those property owners will be contacted to arrange for access.
Many residents received public floodplain notices from the State that may have caused confusion. The State sent notices to a much wider audience than necessary to make sure they notified all requiring notification. The State apologized for causing concern among some of those outside the floodplain who received notices.
Carbon County Commissioner Scott Blain expressed his ongoing concerns and frustrations about the rock bars and sediment that changed stream flows not being addressed at this time. Allison Taylor, Recovery Program Manager at DES, said they are working within the confines of the public assistance grant program with FEMA. FEMA has special criteria regarding rock and sediment deposits. They refer to those as dredging projects. DES is currently working to meet those criteria including determining the sediment depth before and after the flood. They stated, “It’s a process. It just takes some time.”