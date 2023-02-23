As Carbon County experiences another blast of winter, government agencies are busy preparing for Spring runoff. Although it may seem that no progress has been made, County, State and Federal officials have been actively identifying, documenting and developing solutions for the problems left by last June’s flooding. Permitting processes have been completed as far as they can be in preparation for the work to be done.

Ken Coffin, District Ranger on the Beartooth Ranger District of the Custer Gallatin National Forest, has been working diligently on obtaining funding for the projects identified in the district. The Forest has put the $5.9 million Federal Highways quick release funds received to work repairing roads that qualify such as the Glacier Lake, West Fork, and East Rosebud roads. They have identified approximately 20 other different pieces of repairs that may qualify for Federal Highways funding. The Forest has identified and applied for funding of a further $17 million of repairs not qualifying for Federal Highways funds, such as trails and recreation infrastructure. At the beginning of January, Senator Jon Tester wrote to Chief Randy Moore of the Forest Service urging him to use some of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which included $360 million for the Forest Service, to fund the Custer Gallatin repairs.

