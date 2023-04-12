After epic snowfall a couple of weeks ago, the quick warm up this week has impacted the Sanctuary significantly. Rapidly melting snow in the parking lot and on the grounds of the Sanctuary, created a severe flooding situation at the Sanctuary. Currently, the Red Lodge community is not flooding. The flooding is specific to the Sanctuary resulting from the perfect storm of conditions in the parking lot and the quantity of snow over the past couple of weeks.

Power was shut off to the bird mews for safety and some birds are being transported to ZooMontana temporarily to ensure their safety. The raccoon area is flooding, yet Meeka and Cooper are making the best of things and enjoying getting their feet wet while being able to escape to higher ground in their enclosure.