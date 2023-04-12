After epic snowfall a couple of weeks ago, the quick warm up this week has impacted the Sanctuary significantly. Rapidly melting snow in the parking lot and on the grounds of the Sanctuary, created a severe flooding situation at the Sanctuary. Currently, the Red Lodge community is not flooding. The flooding is specific to the Sanctuary resulting from the perfect storm of conditions in the parking lot and the quantity of snow over the past couple of weeks.
Power was shut off to the bird mews for safety and some birds are being transported to ZooMontana temporarily to ensure their safety. The raccoon area is flooding, yet Meeka and Cooper are making the best of things and enjoying getting their feet wet while being able to escape to higher ground in their enclosure.
A big thank you to Langlas Construction, Bill Brigs, and High Country Excavation for delivering dirt to construct the dirt berm to stop the flow of water. A second dirt berm was needed because the first one constructed broke through with the force of the water.
How You Can Help
Donations of sand, sandbags, and money can help with our recovery efforts and ensuring all animals are safe and dry. Initially, we were informed that we could get sandbags from the country for free, yet later that was retracted they cannot use them for animal enclosures only the perimeter.