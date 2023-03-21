The Beartooth Front Community Forum (BFCF) invites the community to its spring forum, “Beartooth Front: Climate, Growth, Resilience — Where Are We Headed?” This will be an opportunity for community members to share their thoughts about the effects of change, community resilience and adapting to future effects of growth and climate through the lenses of land-use planning, water, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and outdoor recreation, open space, and wildlife habitat.

The forum will take place Saturday April 1 from 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Red Lodge Senior Center, 207 Villard Ave South, Red Lodge. A free lunch will be provided.