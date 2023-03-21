The Beartooth Front Community Forum (BFCF) invites the community to its spring forum, “Beartooth Front: Climate, Growth, Resilience — Where Are We Headed?” This will be an opportunity for community members to share their thoughts about the effects of change, community resilience and adapting to future effects of growth and climate through the lenses of land-use planning, water, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and outdoor recreation, open space, and wildlife habitat.
The forum will take place Saturday April 1 from 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Red Lodge Senior Center, 207 Villard Ave South, Red Lodge. A free lunch will be provided.
Introductory Presentations will be made by Cathy Whitlock, Regents Professor Emerita of Earth Sciences, Montana State University, Co-Author of the 2017 Montana Climate Assessment and the 2021 Greater Yellowstone Climate Assessment and Lara Tomov, Cinematographer, Photographer and Filmmaker for the documentary series, Life in the Land: Connecting People and Place in Montana — a series that shares the perspectives of community leaders, ranchers, and biologists within Montana’s rural and tribal communities about healthy relationships with the land and one another to promote resilient communities and ecosystems.
This forum builds on the online webinars that the BFCF has hosted over the past several years in the Outlook 2030 series which can be found on our webpage, beartoothfront.org. We look forward to engaging in an in person discussion around these important and timely issues.
The Beartooth Front Community Forum (BFCF) is a grassroots, nonpartisan organization that seeks to retain and enhance the quality of life in the Beartooth Front. BFCF focuses on public education and involvement, and particularly seeks to promote thoughtful, constructive dialogue on issues affecting the region. For more information contact the president of BFCF, Ken Coffin at k2coffin@gmail.com