With the end of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 emergency declaration today, tests and treatment for the pandemic virus will remain available.

RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, 123 S. 27th St., continues to offer COVID-19 booster shots and other recommended doses at no charge. Call 406.247.3382 for an appointment.  Vaccines may also be available at other local clinics and pharmacies.