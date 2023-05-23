Fromberg High School Graduation May 20 May 23, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Alastair Baker Salutatorian Ciaran Mckevitt Valedictorian Vanessa Hidalgo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Class of 2023: Terje Bicker, Brandon Dobson, Christopher Gonzales, Vanessa Hidalgo, Beau Krenning, Ciaran Mckevitt, Symon Wain, Lilika Worden. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education School Systems Trending now Red Lodge Graduate Class of 2023 Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News