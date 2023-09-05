The 20th Annual Fun Run For Charities took place last weekend in Red Lodge and attracted many 100s of contestants, including some from the Wizard of Oz, namely Deckard and Meredith from Billings. Lions Park, the Fun Run finishing line, was filled with colorful booths and serenaded by music while the Lions Club dished out breakfasts to all. Next week, CCN will look back on 20 years of the Fun Run.
Scheer and Teller, of Billings, stand with their children Deckard, the Tin Man, Meredith as Dorothy, Ella as the Wicked Witch of the North and Lucas the Lion, as they set off on the Fun Run's yellow brick road.
Alastair Baker
The Fun Run moose gets going.
Fun Run participants always take the opportunity to dress up.
