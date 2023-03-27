"Game Changer": Could Another LE Academy Be in MT?

Senator Jon Tester gets updates from a range of law enforcement while at a meeting in Bozeman.

Senator Jon Tester gave a press talk on Thursday, March 24 where he hinted at a possible second academy for Montana, among other major issues. He is thinking ahead for the future for Montana. Tester stressed that nothing was definite yet but felt it was important to recognize that the need is there.

The Senator turned to the immediate goal of increasing law enforcement recruitment and encouraging retention in the state. He announced his support for the bipartisan Recruit and Retain Act which will boost hiring and retention efforts for Montana law enforcement in understaffed departments across the state. The bill would create a schools-to-law enforcement recruitment program, expand funding from COPS Hiring Grants, and improve law enforcement recruitment. Before anyone gets excited, please note that a second law enforcement academy is an idea that Senator Tester is exploring, but it’s still fairly early in the discussion stages.

