Senator Jon Tester gave a press talk on Thursday, March 24 where he hinted at a possible second academy for Montana, among other major issues. He is thinking ahead for the future for Montana. Tester stressed that nothing was definite yet but felt it was important to recognize that the need is there.
The Senator turned to the immediate goal of increasing law enforcement recruitment and encouraging retention in the state. He announced his support for the bipartisan Recruit and Retain Act which will boost hiring and retention efforts for Montana law enforcement in understaffed departments across the state. The bill would create a schools-to-law enforcement recruitment program, expand funding from COPS Hiring Grants, and improve law enforcement recruitment. Before anyone gets excited, please note that a second law enforcement academy is an idea that Senator Tester is exploring, but it’s still fairly early in the discussion stages.
“In January, I talked to law enforcement in Glendive. Law enforcement Academy training is far. It’s even a far drive from Billings,” said Tester. Discussions are ongoing about the possibility of a second Academy. He explained, “It would also help with training locally.”
The Recruit and Retain Act will help boost hiring and creates a schools-to-law enforcement pipeline for interested students.
The bipartisan bill would expand funding from COPS Hiring Grants, and improve recruitment. The bill includes: Authorizing $3 million to create the new Pipeline Recruitment Program to allow agencies, and schools to provide interested students dedicated programming, work-based learning, mentoring, job fairs, job shadowing, and internships. It expands COPS grants to support background checks, psychological evaluations, etc. It assists police hiring by allowing 2 percent of grants to cover administrative costs.
The bill is supported by Fraternal Order of Police, National Sheriffs Association, National Association of Police Organizations, the Major Cities Chiefs Association and Federal Law Enforcement Officers.
“Keeping Montana safe is my top priority and I am proud to be working alongside our law enforcement leaders to ensure they’ve got the officers they need to get the job done,” said Tester. Many Montana communities are understaffed and have trouble finding officers.
He worked to secure more than $1 billion in critical funding for Tribal, local, state, and federal law enforcement and public safety programs in the 2023 government funding bill — including $662 million for the COPS program — a $50 million increase over FY22 that was reauthorized, and was the lone Montana vote.
Regarding flood concerns this spring, CCN asked about the federal help should another flood occur in Carbon County. “This issue is huge,” Tester said. “We have to make sure if disaster happens, FEMA is set up to get in quick.” He reflected, “It would be great to have this so it doesn’t cause a lot of damage. You never know where or when.” On that very issue, he said “The U.S. Army Corps is studying that issue-how to limit the damage should it happen again.”
He observed, “In January, up in my neck of the woods, the melt has mostly already run. I think the worst is behind there.” But he realizes “that’s not necessarily true of the Yellowstone drainage.”
CCN asked whether there was any federal interest in capturing some of this excess water that is lost here to downstream, in reservoirs, for example. Carbon farmers and ranchers would profit by having this early water for use later, should drought weather in summer kick in.
He reflected, “Interesting. They’ve talked about that from the California perspective. The Colorado River is being talked about. It may make sense for Montana.”
Tester called on the Biden Administration to make extensive investments in technology to assist law enforcement in nonintrusive inspections at points of border entry to catch fentanyl. Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Tester passed critical provisions in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act and the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget to stop fentanyl trafficking along the southern border. In fact, the non-partisan Center for Effective Lawmaking recently announced Tester was judged 4th most effective Senator among all 100 Republicans and Democrats in the 117th Congress. It is based on studying the bills that each member of Congress sponsors, how far they move through the lawmaking process, how substantial their policy proposals are, etc. Significantly, Tester was also ranked as the #1 Senator out of 100 who has been the most “continually effective” across multiple Congresses.
As for that second Academy? “We’re working on it,” he said. “I think it makes perfect sense…it would be a game changer!” He said it would also be more accessible to the Northern Cheyenne and Crow Tribes BIA. Training is “badly needed.”