Gardening Time or Getting Ready Time?

It may be much too soon for some but there are gardeners in Carbon all over waking up to the possibility of turning their soil and getting ready to plant. After a long and probably lingering winter, local gardeners are checking their stock, planting seeds indoors and perusing catalogues-all with dreams of getting back to the earth.
Residing near Cooney Lake, John McCullough tends his plants indoors and shares some amazing local history of Red Lodge. McCullough read about an orchid grower in Red Lodge. “It was in the 30’s-40’s!” he exclaimed. “It was by the old hospital. There used to be natural springs there-it kept the ambient temperature (mild) and helped keep the greenhouse temperature there more stable.”
McCullough thought about opening his own greenhouse up in March but “the weather was so warm, I opened it Feb. 15.” Despite the fact it was -25 degrees outside at the time, his peas didn’t seem to mind. In fact, they are going crazy. “They’re about three feet high!”
McCullough lives by the north side of the reservoir. He is proud of his 25 x 8 foot greenhouse which he built with recycled materials. “The glass is safety glass from sliding glass doors. The wood is used redwood deck. The only thing I bought new was the screws!”
Clare Witcomb, a longtime gardener and the wizard who has been responsible for the beauty and design of the garden at Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary for years, reflected on this new information but could not shed light. “No news on the orchids, but here is my planting schedule. I never plant annuals until the second week in June. After moving here in May from Arizona I learned the hard way not to plant annuals too soon. I planted my annuals over Memorial Day only to have them freeze three days later.”
However, it is not too early to prune! The Montana Extension Office (MEO) says, “Prune trees in early spring. Stone fruit trees are susceptible to Cystospora canker and if pruned in the winter cannot protect the wounds from infection. First, remove damaged branches. Second, cut out vigorous upright shoots on the inside of the main scaffolds. By the end of the first season, trees should begin to take on the typical open vase shape. Select three or four main branches.”
But for more mature trees, for third and subsequent years, MEO advises, “Light corrective pruning should maintain the open center. Thin out and shorten inside limbs to prevent shading. Prune every year to keep the tree within its allotted space and to prevent limb breakage. Remove vigorous upright branches and leave the less vigorous ones. Head back limbs to encourage development of new fruiting wood.”
As for McCullough, he keeps busy with another lifelong vocation, that of musician. “I had a band with Noreen the Outlaw Queen.” Now he plays with Gravel and Grit. “We will be playing the Roberts stage on June 3.” Stay tuned-for the concert and for a warming spring. Soon, it will be safe for planting!