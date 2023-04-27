Gardening Time or Getting Ready Time?

A homemade greenhouse is a money-saving, food secure ideal for many homeowners like this one at Cooney Lake.

 John McCullough

It may be much too soon for some but there are gardeners in Carbon all over waking up to the possibility of turning their soil and getting ready to plant. After a long and probably lingering winter, local gardeners are checking their stock, planting seeds indoors and perusing catalogues-all with dreams of getting back to the earth.

Residing near Cooney Lake, John McCullough tends his plants indoors and shares some amazing local history of Red Lodge. McCullough read about an orchid grower in Red Lodge. “It was in the 30’s-40’s!” he exclaimed. “It was by the old hospital. There used to be natural springs there-it kept the ambient temperature (mild) and helped keep the greenhouse temperature there more stable.”

