As more and more school districts seriously consider shortening their school weeks, they are also considering the reasons that might not be the right fit for their district. Knocking Friday off of the schedule is a big change, one that presents certain challenges to students, teachers and families.
Some districts are still debating the issue and looking for input from the community. Others are already rejecting the idea, finding that the potential benefits aren’t enough to outweigh the drawbacks.
One school district that has already rejected the idea is Terry Public Schools. The idea was a point of discussion for the district this year, but was ultimately voted against based on feedback from the district’s teachers.
According to TPS Superintendent Bill Colter, Terry teachers were particularly concerned with the effects shortening the school week would have on the length of the remaining school days and the changes to curriculum that would be needed. As he pointed out, the school district is set up for a 180-day curriculum, meaning if Fridays were to be removed, hours and lesson plans would also need to change.
“The longer days would just be too much. Miles City just voted to go four days and their days are going to start at 7:45 a.m. and go until about 3:45 p.m. We don’t want to do anything like that,” he said.
What’s more, Colter said that the contact between the students and teachers is what makes learning so effective. The district’s teachers enjoy being in front of the students, he noted, and the TPS board worried that reducing the time they have together would be counterproductive to what the district is trying to accomplish in educating students.
Aside from the effects in the classroom, Colter pointed out that district leaders had concerns about the effect on student meals as well. He explained that a significant portion of Terry students, about 45%, qualify for free and reduced meals. This means they can get both breakfast and lunch at the school five days a week without having to worry.
If the district would have adopted the four-day model, that would remove two guaranteed meals per week for those kids, as well as add one more day they’d have to wait before they could get those meals again on Monday.
“Thursday night to Monday morning is a long time,” Colter said.
Other districts still considering the impacts of a four-day week are also concerned with the impacts the change could have outside of the school, particularly for parents.
Livingston Public Schools staff and administrators are currently discussing the issue as they prepare a survey to send out to parents to get their opinion on the topic, according to school board Chairman Tom Shellenberg.
Shellenberg explained that, admittedly, the decision on a four-day week is not his district’s current main priority, but rather an incidental conversation that has resulted from other concerns. The district is currently focused on reorganizing the schools due to declining enrollment. The LPS board has decided to close one of the four elementary schools. During this process, they are also asking parents about possibly doing four-day weeks.
While the district waits on feedback from parents, Shellenberg said he believes there are some issues with four-day weeks that will likely come up. Specifically, he thinks that issues with childcare will be one of the primary detractors for parents in the Livingston area.
Finding and affording childcare in Montana can be a daunting task. So much so that Gov. Greg Gianforte last November announced a planned overhaul of the state’s childcare system that he hopes will help provide for care for kids.
“Childcare is in such a critical state, putting one more day of childcare into a system that’s already struggling to meet its current demand is problematic,” Shellenberg said.
Aside from the childcare concerns, Shellenberg also noted there are administrative concerns tied to the possibility of changing the school week. Currently, contracts with the district’s educators and other employees are built around having a five-day school week. Should the district switch to four-day weeks, all of those contracts will have to be renegotiated, which he believes could be a long, arduous process.
He noted that the LPS district has actually dealt with a similar situation before, as the district decided some time ago to schedule eight Fridays throughout the year in which there is no school. He said this change was made to accommodate extracurricular activities, as during certain events, there are enough people gone to significantly affect the learning environment. When the district made that change, he explained that employee contracts had to be renegotiated, and it was a long and stressful process doing so.
Ultimately, he explained that how much thought the district gives to having a four-day week is going to depend on the response from the parent survey, saying the school board will likely need a serious response from “a reliable” amount of respondents to explore the issue much further.
While plenty of districts see reasons to hesitate about switching to a four-day week, there are also districts who are working to address those concerns while maintaining the four-day model. Glendive Public Schools, for example, switched to a four-day school week three years ago, but that doesn’t mean the school is closed on Fridays.
Rather, GPS implements a “hybrid” model, as the school board describes it. This model is meant to address some of the concerns and turn four-day weeks into another tool for improving student’s learning. It allows students to come to school on Fridays to catch up on lessons, get additional guidance from their teachers and work to improve any grades they might be slipping on.
“With our model, we are trying to minimize the negatives and maximize the positives,” GPS Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis said.
Not only does it help the students, he added, but it also aims to give teachers additional time to prepare for the next coming week, hopefully relieving some of the stress of trying to ensure everything is in order.
Those additional days can also be used for professional development programs, which Schreibeis said some teacher applicants he has spoken with during recruiting events have expressed interest in.
Of course, the system isn’t perfect, with Schreibeis saying the district is still looking for ways to further support students through this model. With educational needs rapidly changing, especially as artificial intelligence tools become more advanced and more available, he pointed out that there are plenty of ways education needs to evolve to better provide for students. It may be a slow process, but it’s one the district is dedicated to.
“Education moves slowly, everyone knows that. It’s going to be a step-by-step process, but it’s one we’re excited about,” Schreibeis said.
Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.
Editor’s Note:
This article is the third in a three-part series by Yellowstone Newspapers. The purpose of this article is to look at numbers and the history of this educational model in Montana.
Glendive Public School Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis.