Ava Graham, a junior majoring in biochemistry and microbiology at Montana State University is the newest winner of the scholarship given by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.
Madison Torrey, a junior majoring in environmental engineering from Fort Collins, Colorado, was also a recipient of the scholarship.
Graham from Red Lodge works in the Wiedenheft Lab under Blake Wiedenheft, professor in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology in the College of Agriculture. Graham plans to earn a combined M.D./Ph.D., then pursue a research career in immunology and practice translational medicine, an area of research that aims to improve human health and longevity by determining the relevance of biological science discoveries to human health.
“Today, with pride, we recognize these two extraordinary Goldwater scholars and the research they are pursuing for the benefit of our world,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “We are honored that these gifted women have chosen to study at Montana State and for the ways our land-grant university has helped prepare them for exciting and impactful careers.”
Graham said she is very excited about being named a Goldwater scholar and credited her opportunities at MSU for her success.
“I feel very lucky and honored to go to a university where undergraduate research is so accessible and supported,” she said.
It was those undergraduate research opportunities that influenced her decision to come to MSU as a freshman on a Presidential Scholarship. She learned about the Wiedenheft Lab from two older students from the MSU Honors College who worked in the lab, Laina Hall and Pushya Krishna, who were, themselves, named Goldwater scholars in 2021. Graham’s initial work in the lab took place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and her first project was to repurpose bacterial immune systems as molecular diagnostics for viral infections.
“We were very inspired by what was going on in the external world, and the project was tangible to what we were experiencing,” Graham said, adding that her work in the lab helped her refine her career aspirations. “The research opened my eyes to careers and opportunities I never could have imagined for myself until I got to this place.” Graham’s faculty adviser, Joan Broderick, head of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Letters and Science, said, “Ava is an exceptional student with a strong interest in biochemistry research. We are grateful to have her in our department and are excited that she has been recognized for her academic and research excellence by the Goldwater Scholarship organization.” When she isn’t in class or in the lab, Graham provides tutoring in the Native American and Alaska Native Student Success Center and serves on the editorial board of Curiositas, a journal of undergraduate research being done across disciplines at MSU. She played for two years in the MSU Symphony Orchestra and currently plays in a community orchestra in Bozeman.