Graham

MSU photo by Kelly Gorham

Montana State University biochemistry and pre-med student Ava Graham poses for a photo after being named a Goldwater Scholar on Friday, March 31, 2023, in Bozeman, Montana.

Ava Graham, a junior majoring in biochemistry and microbiology at Montana State University is the newest winner of the scholarship given by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation.

Madison Torrey, a junior majoring in environmental engineering from Fort Collins, Colorado, was also a recipient of the scholarship.