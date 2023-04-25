Grant

I recently read an article by Nicola Werdenigg (a champion Austrian downhiller in the ‘70’s), titled “SKIING, a Brief History”. In it she points out evidence of a ski found in Sweden that was 4500 years old. This early skiing was for transportation over snow in the north country. People in the Telemark area of Norway are credited with developing skiing into sport in the early 1700’s. That included turning on steeper, faster descents: Telemark turns and Christiana (Christy) turns, free heeling all the way. Later, skiing in the steeper terrain of the Alps led to the need for more control, and Alpine skiing was developed, which included binding the toe and the heel. Ski lifts were invented in the 1930’s, and the ski industry took off after WWII.

There is also evidence of even earlier use of wooden skis, with animal fur on the base for one way traction, as early as 8,000 years ago. A carbon-dated relic was found in Russia and suggests hunters were using skis to follow reindeer herds in China, Siberia and Scandinavia. Skis were more mobile than snowshoes, which predated skis.