Grants line

I recently read an article by Nicola Werdenigg (a champion Austrian downhiller in the ‘70’s), titled “SKIING, a Brief History”. In it she points out evidence of a ski found in Sweden that was 4500 years old. This early skiing was for transportation over snow in the north country. People in the Telemark area of Norway are credited with developing skiing into sport in the early 1700’s. That included turning on steeper, faster descents: Telemark turns and Christiana (Christy) turns, free heeling all the way. Later, skiing in the steeper terrain of the Alps led to the need for more control, and Alpine skiing was developed, which included binding the toe and the heel. Ski lifts were invented in the 1930’s, and the ski industry took off after WWII.
There is also evidence of even earlier use of wooden skis, with animal fur on the base for one way traction, as early as 8,000 years ago. A carbon-dated relic was found in Russia and suggests hunters were using skis to follow reindeer herds in China, Siberia and Scandinavia. Skis were more mobile than snowshoes, which predated skis.
Some local ski history: I found a Jan. 1994 issue of Red Lodge Mountain’s newsletter titled INSIDE EDGE. The headline was, “Red Lodge Mountain Enjoys Its Best Early Season Ever!” By mid November, 1993, they had received 100 inches, so the Mtn opened a week early. In December, 27,000 skiers showed up, a record. Also, prices for Mellow Mondays and Terrific Tuesdays that season were $14; and group lessons were $15.
Some snow terms (from Russ Scholl’s Periodic Table of snow):
Fukui Konayuki = deep powder snow in Japanese.
Linguee = deep powder snow in French.
Pulvershnee = deep powder snow in German.
Qana = falling snow in Eskimo-Aleut.
Ego snow = Snow so good it’s easy to ski so boosts one’s skill level.
Free refills = Snowing so hard the powder fills in the ski tracks right away.
Chop = Cut up powder with many lines but still nice skiing.
Corn = Course snow that has been frozen and melted a few times (not good when icy, real good when lukewarm).
Chicken Heads = Chunks of snow or ice, frozen solid, dangerous.
Crust Cruising = Skiing on a smooth crust thick enough to hold our weight; created by hard night freezing after warm sun on the snow makes sublimation (evaporation) of subsurface moisture, which rises to the top.