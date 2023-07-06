What a difference a century makes as the Class of 1923, the first class to graduate from Roberts School stare out from the recently installed interactive touch screen kiosk. The kiosk will enable students and alumni to search for school photographs and other school information as well as Roberts history and can be reached via the Roberts School website. It was made possible by Roberts Community Foundation fundraisers, donations, endowments, the Roberts School Board, the Carbon County Resource Council, and Beartooth Electric. The 1923 Class were, Edith Hunt (who later taught there from 1932-1953), Winifred Hunter, Ruth DeVries, Hannah Schanck, and Kenneth Weidman
Bob Hall, Joliet, and Dave Arthun, Red Lodge, recently found some Roberts High School newsletters from 1932, giving weekly updates of activities in the school. It is not known who wrote and published them.
Joyce Kober (Class of ‘53) and Margaret Jakkola McCarty (Class of ‘57) enjoyed reminiscing at the Roberts Reunion.
Eleanor Guerrero
Childhood friends, Jerry Obert, Sandy Packard and Jerry Obert, all Class of ‘67, had laughs at the Roberts Reunion.
Eleanor Guerrero
Grand Marshal Joyce Kober, Class of 1953.
Alastair Baker
Roberts first school house, 1896.
Courtesy
Alastair Baker
There was an “All Classes Centennial Reunion” held from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2, for Roberts High School students. The days of scheduled events appeared to be a joyous, happy success. Participants enjoyed athletic contests, pancake breakfasts, a parade, a car show, music, BBQ, and a dinner-dance. It was an exciting time as decades of seniors were too busy catching up on Friday to hear all the calls for class photos as Allan Schuyler tried to corral them with his megaphone but the order of classes to be photographed by Merv Coleman was soon forgotten in the joy of the gathering. Someone laughingly called it “a chicken-fest!”
Joyce Kober, Class of ‘53, was Grand Marshall. She laughed that her “class” was “supposed to be two people” but she hadn’t seen her classmate yet. “I’ve lived in Roberts all my life,” she observed. “I’ve spent 40 years teaching school.” She taught kindergarten for years and then substituted. “Three classes have asked me to speak at their graduations!” she beamed. “They said I was the best teacher!” But, then, she blushed in embarrassment. “My first class was 14 students,” she recalled. “I’d ask their parents and then I’d take them for a walk. We’d have lunch by the creek.” She laughed recalling their adorable natures. “They would hold hands to walk. Once, I asked them each to tell me about their families. One boy said about brothers or sisters, ‘I don’t have any of those things!’”