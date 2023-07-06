There was an “All Classes Centennial Reunion” held from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2, for Roberts High School students. The days of scheduled events appeared to be a joyous, happy success. Participants enjoyed athletic contests, pancake breakfasts, a parade, a car show, music, BBQ, and a dinner-dance. It was an exciting time as decades of seniors were too busy catching up on Friday to hear all the calls for class photos as Allan Schuyler tried to corral them with his megaphone but the order of classes to be photographed by Merv Coleman was soon forgotten in the joy of the gathering. Someone laughingly called it “a chicken-fest!”

Joyce Kober, Class of ‘53, was Grand Marshall. She laughed that her “class” was “supposed to be two people” but she hadn’t seen her classmate yet. “I’ve lived in Roberts all my life,” she observed. “I’ve spent 40 years teaching school.” She taught kindergarten for years and then substituted. “Three classes have asked me to speak at their graduations!” she beamed. “They said I was the best teacher!” But, then, she blushed in embarrassment. “My first class was 14 students,” she recalled. “I’d ask their parents and then I’d take them for a walk. We’d have lunch by the creek.” She laughed recalling their adorable natures. “They would hold hands to walk. Once, I asked them each to tell me about their families. One boy said about brothers or sisters, ‘I don’t have any of those things!’”

