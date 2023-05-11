Due to multiple reports of aggressive bear activity, the Beartooth Ranger District is implementing a closure to all entry in the Greenough Lake and Parkside Trail area. The closure forms a loop starting from the intersection of Forest Road 2421 and the Parkside trail, heading south towards the second intersection of the Parkside trail and Forest Road 2421, north of MK Campground.
“Personnel from the FWP and USFS have identified a boar Grizzly that is showing defensive and aggressive characteristics in the Greenough Lake and Parkside trail area, said Amy Haas, Acting District Ranger for the Beartooth Ranger District. “Due to an abundance of dead fish in the lake -likely from flooding and prolonged ice coverage, as well as other food sources in the vicinity, we are closing the area until the bear moves on.”
For the safety of the public and to avoid any unnecessary interactions with wildlife, this closure will go into effect today and will remain in place until the bear leaves the area. The Greenough Campground remains seasonally closed and is scheduled to open near Memorial Day weekend.
For additional information please contact the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103, visit us on Facebook Custer Gallatin National Forest, or online at www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.