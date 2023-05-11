Due to multiple reports of aggressive bear activity, the Beartooth Ranger District is implementing a closure to all entry in the Greenough Lake and Parkside Trail area. The closure forms a loop starting from the intersection of Forest Road 2421 and the Parkside trail, heading south towards the second intersection of the Parkside trail and Forest Road 2421, north of MK Campground.

“Personnel from the FWP and USFS have identified a boar Grizzly that is showing defensive and aggressive characteristics in the Greenough Lake and Parkside trail area, said Amy Haas, Acting District Ranger for the Beartooth Ranger District. “Due to an abundance of dead fish in the lake -likely from flooding and prolonged ice coverage, as well as other food sources in the vicinity, we are closing the area until the bear moves on.”

